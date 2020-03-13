Tim Minchin Releases New Single 'Leaving LA'

Tim Minchin today releases the first single from his debut studio album via BMG. The single, Leaving LA, is a bittersweet break up song with the place he called 'home' for four years. A little sad and a little funny, it is a predictably sardonic and poignant song on the conundrum that is La-La Land.

Listen to the song here and watch the music video below!

Using a combination of pop and orchestral stylings that Minchin is renowned for, the track comes from the wreckage that was his US residency where Minchin experienced the demise of a $90 million Dreamworld animated film project; the closure of his Broadway musical 'Groundhog Day: The Musical' after a six month run and to add to this, what he describes as an 'untenable' life in the US under Donald Trump.

Post LA, Minchin's return to Australian home soil with his wife and two children was a welcomed one for the composer, actor and musician.

Following the sharp-tongued single 'Leaving LA' , Tim releases more music later in 2020 with his forthcoming debut studio album.

Accompanied by a 'film video' that took thousands of hours to make, Tim worked with his childhood friend Tee Ken Ng to create what Tim describes as "the most wonderful piece of animation I have ever seen", an irony not lost on him, having spent 4 years creating an animated film in LA which was axed.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You