Tim Curry to Celebrate ROCKY HORROR Anniversary at Academy Museum Screening

In celebration of 50 years of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will present a special sing-along screening this September, with Frank-N-Furter star Tim Curry and producer Lou Adler in attendance. Sins O’ The Flesh, a local Rocky Horror shadow cast, will also be present.

The presentation, which will showcase the newly restored 4K version of the film, will take place on Friday, September 26, at 7:30 pm at the Academy Museum's David Geffen Theater in Los Angeles. Prop kits will be sold at the theater for maximum audience participation. Tickets start at $5 and are on sale now here.

During a recent interview, screenwriter Richard O'Brien recalled that Frank-N-Furter could have been played by rock star Mick Jagger. "I was approached by Mick Jagger’s people to buy the rights because he wanted to play Frank. I spoke to [director] Jim [Sharman], and he went: 'No, don’t do that.' I said: 'Why not?' He said: “Well, that means we won’t be able to make it.” It had never occurred to me that we’d be allowed to."

Though initially a flop with audiences and critics, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has gone on to become a fan-favorite musical, particularly on the midnight theater circuit. Through its legendary late-night screenings, complete with shadow casts, fan costumes, and interactive rituals, the film pioneered a new kind of audience participation that redefined the moviegoing experience. With weekly screenings around the world, The Rocky Horror Picture Show continues to make history as the longest-running theatrical release of all time.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, a newly restored and remastered version of the movie will be released in 4K Ultra HD in 2025. Alongside a Blu-ray release, the new remaster will also hit theaters later this year in addition to a meet-and-greet tour with members of the original cast: Barry Bostwick Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (Columbia) and Patricia Quinn (Magenta). Learn more about the tour, including dates and locations, here.

"When The Rocky Horror Picture Show was first released, no one thought it would be around very long let alone...50 years,” said Lou Adler of the anniversary celebrations. “What began as a small, rebellious project has become a global celebration of individuality, community, and creative freedom. This anniversary is a tribute to the fans who kept it alive and kicking all these years.”