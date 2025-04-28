THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW's Original Stars to Join 40-City Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with original cast members, Barry Bostwick (the iconic Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (the effervescent Columbia) and Patricia Quinn (the incomparable Magenta), who will each be visiting over 40 cities in the US and Canada. Additionally, for select dates, all three legendary stars will tour and appear together for the time first time in 50 years



Audiences in each city will have an opportunity to meet stars from the movie; participate in a costume contest; and interact with a live performance by the local Shadow Cast. They will be performing scenes from the movie ‘live’ on stage while the full un-edited film is shown behind them. Also, in select cities view the traveling museum which includes artifacts and costumes from the film!



The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered

Hollywood. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter; Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple, Brad and Janet; Meatloaf as ex-delivery boy Eddie who dates a groupie, Columbia played by Nell Campbell; and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, servant to Riff Raff, played by the film's creator Richard O'Brien. The film has become the longest-running theatrical release in the world.



Limited VIP tickets are available and include a meet and greet with Bostwick, Campbell and Quinn. Nothing beats a Rocky Horror screening where you can jump up and dance to the time warp in this live, interactive experience. It's a one of a kind "happening". Come up to the lab and see what's on the slab!



2025 TOUR DATES

September 24, 2025

with Nell Campbell

Orpheum Theatre (Omaha, NE)

BUY TICKETS

September 30, 2025

with Barry Bostwick

Paramount Theatre (Denver, CO)

BUY TICKETS

October 1, 2025

with Barry Bostwick

Emerson Colonial (Boston, MA)

BUY TICKETS

October 2, 2025

with Barry Bostwick

Warner Theatre (Washington, DC)

BUY TICKETS

October 3, 2025

with Barry Bostwick

Orpheum Theatre (Memphis, TN)

BUY TICKETS

October 3, 2025

with Nell Campbell

Harrah's Lake Tahoe (Lake Tahoe, CA)

October 3, 2025

with Patricia Quinn

Palace Theatre (Louisville, KY)

BUY TICKETS

October 4, 2025

with Patricia Quinn

Murat Theatre (Indianapolis, IN)

October 5, 2025

with Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn

Fox Theatre (St. Louis, MO)

October 7, 2025

with Barry Bostwick

Gammage Theatre (Tempe, AZ)

BUY TICKETS

October 7, 2025

with Nell Campbell

Majestic Theatre (San Antonio, TX)

BUY TICKETS

October 8, 2025

with Barry Bostwick

Majestic Theatre (Dallas, TX)

BUY TICKETS

October 9, 2025

with Nell Campbell

Agora Theatre (Cleveland, OH)

BUY TICKETS

October 9, 2025

with Patricia Quinn

Dell Hall (Austin, TX)

BUY TICKETS

October 10, 2025

with Barry Bostwick

Marcus Center (Milwaukee, WI)

October 10, 2025

with Nell Campbell

Westmoreland Trust (Greensburg, PA)

October 11, 2025

with Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn

Dreyfoos Hall (West Palm Beach, FL)

BUY TICKETS

October 12, 2025

with Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn

Walt Disney Hall (Orlando, FL)

BUY TICKETS

October 13, 2025

with Nell Campbell

Memorial Auditorium (Spartanburg, SC)

October 14, 2025

with Barry Bostwick

Jacksonville Performing Arts Center (Jacksonville, FL)

BUY TICKETS

October 14, 2025

with Nell Campbell

Miller Theatre (Augusta, GA)

BUY TICKETS

October 16, 2025

with Barry Bostwick & Patricia Quinn

Coronado Theatre (Rockford, IL)

BUY TICKETS

October 17, 2025

with Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn

Four Winds Casino (New Buffalo, MI)

BUY TICKETS

October 18, 2025

with Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn

Masonic Temple (Detroit, MI)

BUY TICKETS

October 19, 2025

with Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn

Chicago Theatre (Chicago, IL)

BUY TICKETS

October 22, 2025

with Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn

Straz Performing Arts Center (Tampa, FL)

BUY TICKETS

October 23, 2025

with Nell Campbell

Curran Theatre (San Francisco, CA)

BUY TICKETS

October 24, 2025

with Barry Bostwick & Patricia Quinn

Atlanta Symphony (Atlanta, GA)

BUY TICKETS

October 24, 2025

with Nell Campbell

Livermore Performing Arts Center (Livermore, CA)

BUY TICKETS

October 25, 2025

with Nell Campbell

Balboa Theatre (San Diego, CA)

BUY TICKETS

October 26, 2025

with Barry Bostwick

Pechanga Casino (Temecula, CA)

October 26, 2025

with Nell Campbell

First Interstate Center For The Arts (Spokane, WA)

BUY TICKETS

October 26, 2025

with Patricia Quinn

Centennial Concert Hall (Winnipeg, MB)

BUY TICKETS

October 27, 2025

with Barry Bostwick

Schnitzer Hall (Portland, OR)

BUY TICKETS

October 28, 2025

with Barry Bostwick

Paramount Theatre (Seattle, WA)

October 28, 2025

with Barry Bostwick & Patricia Quinn

Roy Thompson Hall (Toronto, ON)

October 29, 2025

with Patricia Quinn

Center in the Square (Kitchener, ON)

October 29, 2025

with Nell Campbell

Mahalia Jackson (New Orleans, LA)

BUY TICKETS

October 30, 2025

with Nell Campbell

Patchogue Theatre (Patchogue, NY)

October 30, 2025

with Barry Bostwick

Warner Theatre (Torrington, CT)

