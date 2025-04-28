THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW's Original Stars to Join 40-City Tour

Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell and Patricia Quinn will be touring together for the first time in 50 years.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with original cast members, Barry Bostwick (the iconic Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (the effervescent Columbia) and Patricia Quinn (the incomparable Magenta), who will each be visiting over 40 cities in the US and Canada. Additionally, for select dates, all three legendary stars will tour and appear together for the time first time in 50 years
Audiences in each city will have an opportunity to meet stars from the movie; participate in a costume contest; and interact with a live performance by the local Shadow Cast. They will be performing scenes from the movie ‘live’ on stage while the full un-edited film is shown behind them. Also, in select cities view the traveling museum which includes artifacts and costumes from the film!
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered
Hollywood. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter; Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple, Brad and Janet; Meatloaf as ex-delivery boy Eddie who dates a groupie, Columbia played by Nell Campbell; and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, servant to Riff Raff, played by the film's creator Richard O'Brien. The film has become the longest-running theatrical release in the world.
Limited VIP tickets are available and include a meet and greet with Bostwick, Campbell and Quinn. Nothing beats a Rocky Horror screening where you can jump up and dance to the time warp in this live, interactive experience. It's a one of a kind "happening". Come up to the lab and see what's on the slab!
2025 TOUR DATES
with Nell Campbell
Orpheum Theatre (Omaha, NE)
September 30, 2025
with Barry Bostwick
Paramount Theatre (Denver, CO)
with Barry Bostwick
Emerson Colonial (Boston, MA)
with Barry Bostwick
Warner Theatre (Washington, DC)
with Barry Bostwick
Orpheum Theatre (Memphis, TN)
October 3, 2025
with Nell Campbell
Harrah's Lake Tahoe (Lake Tahoe, CA)
with Patricia Quinn
Palace Theatre (Louisville, KY)
with Patricia Quinn
Murat Theatre (Indianapolis, IN)
with Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn
Fox Theatre (St. Louis, MO)
with Barry Bostwick
Gammage Theatre (Tempe, AZ)
with Nell Campbell
Majestic Theatre (San Antonio, TX)
with Barry Bostwick
Majestic Theatre (Dallas, TX)
with Nell Campbell
Agora Theatre (Cleveland, OH)
with Patricia Quinn
Dell Hall (Austin, TX)
with Barry Bostwick
Marcus Center (Milwaukee, WI)
with Nell Campbell
Westmoreland Trust (Greensburg, PA)
with Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn
Dreyfoos Hall (West Palm Beach, FL)
with Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn
Walt Disney Hall (Orlando, FL)
with Nell Campbell
Memorial Auditorium (Spartanburg, SC)
with Barry Bostwick
Jacksonville Performing Arts Center (Jacksonville, FL)
with Nell Campbell
Miller Theatre (Augusta, GA)
with Barry Bostwick & Patricia Quinn
Coronado Theatre (Rockford, IL)
with Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn
Four Winds Casino (New Buffalo, MI)
with Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn
Masonic Temple (Detroit, MI)
with Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn
Chicago Theatre (Chicago, IL)
with Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn
Straz Performing Arts Center (Tampa, FL)
with Nell Campbell
Curran Theatre (San Francisco, CA)
with Barry Bostwick & Patricia Quinn
Atlanta Symphony (Atlanta, GA)
with Nell Campbell
Livermore Performing Arts Center (Livermore, CA)
with Nell Campbell
Balboa Theatre (San Diego, CA)
with Barry Bostwick
Pechanga Casino (Temecula, CA)
with Nell Campbell
First Interstate Center For The Arts (Spokane, WA)
with Patricia Quinn
Centennial Concert Hall (Winnipeg, MB)
with Barry Bostwick
Schnitzer Hall (Portland, OR)
with Barry Bostwick
Paramount Theatre (Seattle, WA)
with Barry Bostwick & Patricia Quinn
Roy Thompson Hall (Toronto, ON)
with Patricia Quinn
Center in the Square (Kitchener, ON)
with Nell Campbell
Mahalia Jackson (New Orleans, LA)
with Nell Campbell
Patchogue Theatre (Patchogue, NY)
with Barry Bostwick
Warner Theatre (Torrington, CT)
