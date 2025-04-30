THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Celebrates 50th Anniversary with 4K Remaster

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's time to do the Time Warp...in 4K! To celebrate the 50th anniversary of cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, a newly restored and remastered version of the movie will be unleashed in breathtaking 4K Ultra HD, and crowned by the debut of a dazzling new anniversary logo. Alongside a Blu-ray release, the new remaster will also hit theaters later this year.

Overseen by the Walt Disney Studios Restoration team, the 10-month project included a meticulous digital scan and preservation process that ensures every frame of the cult classic is presented with unprecedented clarity and vibrancy. The restoration also features a newly mixed Dolby Atmos audio track, bringing enhanced depth and dimension to the film’s iconic soundtrack. For purists and longtime fans, the original mono audio has been fully restored as well - allowing audiences to experience the film exactly as it was heard when it first premiered five decades ago.

“It’s a privilege to help preserve the legacy of a film that has meant so much to so many,” says Kevin Schaeffer, Director of Restoration & Library Management. “Bringing The Rocky Horror Picture Show to life in 4K allows us to honor its bold, genre-defying spirit and ensure that audiences - both longtime fans and first-time viewers - can experience it as it was originally intended, with stunning picture and sound.”

"When The Rocky Horror Picture Show was first released, no one thought it would be around very long let alone...50 years,” says producer Lou Adler. “What began as a small, rebellious project has become a global celebration of individuality, community, and creative freedom. This anniversary is a tribute to the fans who kept it alive and kicking all these years.”

Based on the musical by Richard O’Brien - with a screenplay by O’Brien and director Jim Sharman, and produced by Lou Adler and Michael White - The Rocky Horror Picture Show broke the mold with its unforgettable characters, flamboyant costumes, and audacious rock ‘n’ roll soundtrack. Through its legendary late-night screenings, complete with shadow casts, fan costumes, and interactive rituals, the film pioneered a new kind of audience participation that redefined the moviegoing experience. Today, with weekly screenings around the world, The Rocky Horror Picture Show continues to make history as the longest-running theatrical release of all time.

