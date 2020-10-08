Tiler Peck, Charles 'Lil Buck' Riley, Sierra Boggess and More to Star in A NEW STAGE Virtual Performance

A New Stage will be available to stream starting October 16.

CLI Studios, founded by Emmy nominated choreographers Teddy Forance and Allison Holker, and choreographer, dancer and producer, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, will present their first-ever virtual performance, "A New Stage," curated and starring renowned New York City Ballet Principal Dancer, Tiler Peck. Available to stream starting October 16, "A New Stage" gives you a front-row seat to experience world-class artistry from the comfort of your home, with three incredible performances in a range of styles from ballet to hip-hop to tap.

Together for the first time, Tiler Peck, dancer Charles "Lil Buck" Riley, Broadway star Sierra Boggess ("Phantom of the Opera"), Brooklyn Mack, and the Syncopated Ladies take the stage and collaborate in new works by Chloe Arnold and Jennifer Weber ("& Juliet"), and a world premiere from Tony® Award Winner, Christopher Wheeldon ("An American in Paris" musical).

In addition to each performance, you'll get behind-the-scenes access to see how this reimagined production came together in the midst of a global pandemic. From rehearsals over Zoom, to collaborating in quarantine, these artists' passion for creating and bringing new art to the beautiful Arts community gave birth to a new way, a new form...A New Stage.

Tiler Peck commented, "Creativity is what drives me and fills my soul. During the quarantine I have loved dancing at home but still longed to be on the stage, performing with my peers, expressing myself in the best way I know how to. My heart was heavy for all of the artists out there who felt like me and all of the Arts patrons who missed watching dance so badly. I came up with the idea for A New Stage to create new material that is of-the-now and fill the dark theaters and stages with life. I called some of the artists I love and respect most to join me. Together with CLI Studios, we (safely) created an evening I am very proud to share."

"CLI Studios is on a mission to inspire everyone to LOVE the art of dance. It's an absolute honor to have Tiler Peck and the talented choreographers and performers join CLI for this event. "A New Stage" is bringing true art and joy right into your home in a can't-miss performance when people need it the most in the midst of this pandemic." said Allison Holker, co-founder of CLI Studios.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss added, "When we launched CLI Studios, we had no idea what 2020 would bring. We at CLI have done everything we can to #keepdancing with our friends and studios around the world. Finally, "A New Stage" puts you in the VIP seats of a world-class performance, and this is only the beginning!"

"A New Stage" will be available to stream starting October 16, only on CLI Studios for $19.99. Buy a ticket at clistudios.com/anewstage. The performance was filmed at the historic La Mirada Theatre in La Mirada, CA, supporting our local Los Angeles stages.

ABOUT THE PERFORMANCES

PETRUSHKA REIMAGINED - Tiler Peck, Brooklyn Mack, and Lil Buck take the stage for this modern interpretation of Stravinsky's 1911 ballet "Petrushka". Olivier®-nominated choreographer Jennifer Weber reinvents this classic piece with a hip-hop influence.

SYNCOPATED LADIES: AMPLIFIED - The Syncopated Ladies unite for an unforgettable tap performance full of joy, power, and glory. Featuring the music of artists like Ciara, Common, and John Legend, this electrifying choreography by Chloe Arnold is sure to make for an uplifting night.

UNUSUAL WAY - Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon choreographs a world-premiere solo for New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck, sung by Broadway's Sierra Boggess.

