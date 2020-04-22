TikTok Donates $2 Million to the Actors Fund's Emergency Financial Assistance Program
TikTok has announced that they are donating $2 million to The Actors Fund's COVID-19 Emergency Financial Assistance program. The fund helps provide financial assistance to those in the entertainment and performing arts industry with immediate need.
"We are grateful to TikTok for this generous donation to support The Actors Fund's COVID-19 emergency financial assistance," said Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell. "These funds will help thousands across the country impacted by work stoppage in the performing arts and entertainment community: actors, camera people, writers, directors, musicians, dancers, crew members, editors and so many more people who lift us up and brighten our days through their work. It's critical that we be there for them now, and in particular for our seniors and the immunocompromised individuals who need our help, as well as those in financial distress."
TikTok provided a statement on their website, that says, "We're humbled to be able to give back to the Actors Fund through today's donation and thankful for all the performers, crew members, writers, and entertainers who connect with their communities on TikTok. Until we are able to enjoy live on-stage performances again, we are looking forward to all of the ways we can connect with them from home."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The cast of the world tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera posted a special tribute to the composer.... (read more)
Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, and More Set For Virtual Celebration of Sondheim's 90th Birthday
A star-studded lineup has been announced for a special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, Take Me To The World: A Son... (read more)
LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Will Be Available For Digital Download With Proceeds Going to Charity
Les Misérables -The Staged Concert will be available for digital download in the UK and Australia to raise much needed funds for performers, musicians... (read more)
VIDEO: Josh Groban Dedicates 'Hallelujah' to Frontline Workers in Latest #ShowerSongs
Josh Groban is taking singing in the shower to the next level with his newly-launched #ShowerSongs series, in which he takes a moment to dedicate a tu... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With LOVE NEVER DIES
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April a... (read more)
Sunday Update: Nick Cordero Fundraiser Passes $300,000; Amanda Provides Latest on His Health
As Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero continues to battle COVID-19 and a cascade of health issues while in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Cali... (read more)