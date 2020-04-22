TikTok Donates $2 Million to the Actors Fund's Emergency Financial Assistance Program

TikTok has announced that they are donating $2 million to The Actors Fund's COVID-19 Emergency Financial Assistance program. The fund helps provide financial assistance to those in the entertainment and performing arts industry with immediate need.

"We are grateful to TikTok for this generous donation to support The Actors Fund's COVID-19 emergency financial assistance," said Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell. "These funds will help thousands across the country impacted by work stoppage in the performing arts and entertainment community​: actors, camera people, writers, directors, musicians, dancers, crew members, editors and so many more people who lift us up and brighten our days through their work. It's critical that we be there for them now, and in particular ​for our seniors and the immunocompromised individuals who need our help, as well as those in financial distress."

TikTok provided a statement on their website, that says, "We're humbled to be able to give back to the Actors Fund through today's donation and thankful for all the performers, crew members, writers, and entertainers who connect with their communities on TikTok. Until we are able to enjoy live on-stage performances again, we are looking forward to all of the ways we can connect with them from home."





