Tickets to TREVOR at Stage 42 Are Now On Sale

Producers Roy Furman John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods announced today that the New York debut of Trevor, a new musical, will begin performances on Tuesday, April 7 ahead of a Tuesday, April 21 opening night at Stage 42 (442 West 42nd Street).

Trevor features book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort). Trevor is based on an original story by James Lecesne and the Academy Award-winning short film, Trevor, directed by Peggy Rajski and produced by Randy Stone and Peggy Rajski, that had an original screenplay by James Lecesne. Choreography is by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and direction is by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

The creative team also includes Donyale Werle, Scenic Design (Peter and the Starcatcher - Tony Award); Mara Blumenfeld, Costume Design (Metamorphoses); Peter Kaczorowski, Lighting Design (Choir Boy); Brian Ronan (Mrs. Doubtfire, Tootsie) and Cody Spencer (Tootsie), Sound Design; Matt Deitchman, Music Director (Writers Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre); Greg Pliska, Orchestrations (Sylvia); and casting by Tara Rubin Casting (Ain't Too Proud).

Trevor is about 13-year-old Trevor, a force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world.

The Trevor Project, founded by Peggy Rajski, Randy Stone and James Lecesne, was created as a result of the Trevor film and is not affiliated with the musical. It is the nation's only accredited crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on saving LGBTQ lives. www.TheTrevorProject.org

Winner of the Jeff Award for Best New Work, the World Premiere of Trevor was presented by Writers Theatre in a special agreement with A.B. & W. Productions through the Literary Development Initiative, with the generous support of David and Mary Winton Green, Glencoe, IL; Michael Halberstam, Artistic Director; Kathryn M. Lipuma, Executive Director.

Casting for the 19 roles and additional details for Trevor will be announced soon.

www.TrevorTheMusical.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You