Tickets on sale now! See Singles in Agriculture by Abby Rosebrock live streaming, Jan 26-30.

Jan. 26, 2021  

On their last night together at the annual convention for singles in agriculture, a resilient young army widow who loves Modern Family and talks to her Pygmy goats, angles for romance with a religious dairy farmer from Oklahoma. Starring Jennifer Byrne and Timothy C. Goodwin. Join us for a LIVE online production of Singles in Agriculture By Abby Rosebrock Directed by Amy Kaissar Jan 26, 27, 28, & 30 at 7:30pm EST Live Streaming Performances BUY TICKETS


54 Below Premieres: Sondheim Unplugged 12/26 8 PM ET & On Demand
Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky 2/21 8 PM ET
Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus & Seth Rudetsky 2/14 8 PM ET

