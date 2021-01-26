Tickets on sale now! See Singles in Agriculture by Abby Rosebrock live streaming, Jan 26-30.
On their last night together at the annual convention for singles in agriculture, a resilient young army widow who loves Modern Family and talks to her Pygmy goats, angles for romance with a religious dairy farmer from Oklahoma. Starring Jennifer Byrne and Timothy C. Goodwin. Join us for a LIVE online production of Singles in Agriculture By Abby Rosebrock Directed by Amy Kaissar Jan 26, 27, 28, & 30 at 7:30pm EST Live Streaming Performances BUY TICKETS
