Tickets Are Now On Sale For IS THIS A ROOM and DANA H. On Broadway

Tickets for the Vineyard Theatre production of Is This A Room, conceived and directed by Obie Award winner Tina Satter, and the Goodman Theatre, Center Theatre Group and Vineyard Theatre production of Dana H., by Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath and directed by Obie Award winner Les Waters, went on sale to the public yesterday, Friday August 20, 2021 at 5pm ET. Tickets will be available to purchase through Telecharge.com and will be on sale through Sunday January 16, 2022.

Is This A Room and Dana H will come to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 W 45th Street, New York, NY) this fall, playing on a rotating schedule. The two plays were presented in succession as part of Vineyard Theatre's 2019-2020 season. Is This A Room & Dana H. will be produced on Broadway by Dori Berinstein, Sally Horchow and Matt Ross.

Information regarding tickets for Vineyard Theatre Members is available at vineyardtheatre.org.

Previews for Is This A Room begin September 24, 2021, with an opening night scheduled for October 11, 2021. Previews for Dana H. begin October 1, 2021, with an opening night scheduled for October 17, 2021. The two productions will play alternating performances for a 17-week engagement through January 16, 2022.

The performance schedule for Is This A Room and Dana H. can be viewed at thelyceumplays.com.

Dana H., which was interrupted by the shutdown, had previously been scheduled for a return engagement at Vineyard Theatre this fall. Vineyard members and ticket-buyers have priority access to tickets for the Broadway engagement.

Is This A Room is the astonishingly true story of Reality Winner, the 25-year-old former Air Force linguist who was surprised at her home by the FBI on June 3, 2017. The play's text is taken from the FBI transcript of her interrogation - and from these pages, Tina Satter has wrought an extraordinary human drama between Reality (Emily Davis) and the agents who question her. In this theatrical thriller, Reality's life is upended before our eyes, and we're left questioning American values and the very nature of the truth.

Emily Davis will make her Broadway debut, reprising her award-winning role of Reality Winner, in a performance that Time Out New York described as one "of heart-wrenching rawness and lucidity." Additional casting and the full design team for Is This A Room will be announced shortly.

Dana H. tells the harrowing true story of a woman held captive in a series of Florida motels for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son, playwright Lucas Hnath, this groundbreaking work shatters the boundaries of the art form and challenges our understanding of good and evil.

Deirdre O'Connell will return to Broadway in Dana H., reprising her Obie Award-winning performance that was hailed as "astounding" (The Wrap), "astonishing" (Time Out New York) and "truly mesmerizing" (The Daily Beast).

Dana H. is by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath (A Doll's House, Part 2; The Christians), adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham, conducted by Steve Cosson, and directed by Les Waters (In the Next Room, or the vibrator play). The full design team for Dana H. will be announced shortly.

Guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. The only exception will be for guests under the age of 12, or those who need reasonable accommodations due to a medical condition or sincerely held religious belief. Guests requesting an exemption must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance, or a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance. Guests may present proof of vaccination or a negative test on paper or a smartphone. New York State residents, or anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine in New York State, may present proof through the use of the Excelsior Pass. Additional information on the vaccination requirement and safety protocols may be found at shubert.nyc/about-us/covid-19.

Everyone in the theatre must wear acceptable face coverings at all times, including during the show, except while eating or drinking in designated locations. All face coverings must cover the nose and mouth and comply with the CDC guidelines for acceptable face coverings. The Lyceum Theatre also meets or exceeds all current standards for COVID safety with regards to ventilation and the circulation of fresh air.

Learn more at TheLyceumPlays.com