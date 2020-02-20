Tickets Are Now Available to Annual PHIL THE HALL $5 Concert

Tickets are now available for Phil the Hall, the New York Philharmonic's second annual $5 concert conducted by Music Director Jaap van Zweden, Friday, April 3, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. The concert will feature Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man; Bernstein's Times Square: 1944, from Three Dance Episodes from On the Town; a movement from Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5; Nina C. Young's Tread softly, one of 19 new works by women the Philharmonic commissioned as part of Project 19, celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment; 13-year-old New York Philharmonic Very Young Composer Paloma Alonso; and several works selected by the audience.

Phil the Hall was inaugurated in April 2019, drawing more than 6,000 people to a program of works connected to the history of the New York Philharmonic and the Orchestra's hometown. Starting today and until March 1, ticketholders can vote for select works on the program - an overture, a brass work, and a dance - through the Philharmonic's website. The night of the concert, the audience will select the encore from two options by clapping loudest for their choice.

Music Director Jaap van Zweden said: "We are the orchestra of New York, and we are proud of the city. Phil the Hall and our other concerts for the community are the backbone of this institution."

President and CEO Deborah Borda said: "Last year the Philharmonic was proud to invite thousands of New Yorkers to the inaugural Phil the Hall. Now that our neighbors have gotten to know the Orchestra a bit better, this year we want to get to know them. To that end, we've arranged for Phil the Hall attendees to select some of the music themselves. We can't wait to find out which pieces they select, and to again welcome our community to experience a live Philharmonic performance."

The New York Times selected the inaugural Phil the Hall as a Critic's Pick: "If you genuinely want neighbors who have never been to your house to drop by, you have to make a point of inviting them. This simple act of courtesy is the mission of Phil the Hall."

In addition to Phil the Hall, the New York Philharmonic presents the Annual Free Memorial Day Concert and the annual free Concerts in the Parks, Presented by Didi and Oscar Schafer.



Tickets to Phil the Hall are $5. Tickets may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the David Geffen Hall Box Office. The Box Office opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. On performance evenings, the Box Office closes one-half hour after performance time; other evenings it closes at 6:00 p.m.

Event Listing

Phil the Hall

New York Philharmonic

David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center

Friday, April 3, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Jaap van Zweden, conductor

COPLAND Fanfare for the Common Man

Very Young Composer Paloma ALONSO Sweating Bullets

Nina C. YOUNG Tread softly19

BERNSTEIN Times Square: 1944, from Three Dance Episodes from On the Town

SHOSTAKOVICH Allegro non troppo, from Symphony No. 5

Plus additional works to be performed, as chosen by the audience.

Photo Credit: Caitlin Ochs





