Three Billy Idol Albums Set for Limited Edition Vinyl Reissues

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rock legend Billy Idol is set for the release of new vinyl re-pressings of three classic albums: Charmed Life, Whiplash Smile, and his first-ever solo release, the Don’t Stop EP, are all due August 15 via Capitol/UMe. In addition to limited-edition vinyl, all three will be available in Dolby Atmos.

Back on vinyl once more, Charmed Life will be pressed on 2LPs for the first time, featuring standard black vinyl and an exclusive 35th Anniversary limited-edition lavender-colored vinyl. Meanwhile, Whiplash Smile returns to vinyl for the first time in decades, available as either a standard 1LP black vinyl or a limited-edition 1LP opaque tangerine color vinyl. Finally, Don’t Stop will be manufactured on standard black vinyl or a limited-edition lemon-yellow colored vinyl.

The Platinum-certified Charmed Life initially arrived on April 30, 1990. It soared to the Top 15 of the Billboard 200 and yielded fan favorites such as “Cradle of Love,” Idol’s stunning and soulful cover of The Doors’ “L.A. Woman” and “Prodigal Blues.” Celebrating this seminal album, Idol is sharing for the first time on his official YouTube channel the original 1990 video for “Prodigal Blues” remastered in HD. Watch the video for “Prodigal Blues” HERE.

Charmed Life’s Platinum-certified predecessor, Whiplash Smile, first landed on October 20, 1986, vaulting to #6 on the Billboard 200. It impressively delivered a trio of Hot 100 hits, including “To Be A Lover,” “Don’t Need A Gun” and “Sweet Sixteen.”

Going back to where it all began in 1981, Idol’s solo debut Don’t Stop EP boasted the hits “Mony Mony” and “Dancing with Myself.”

Earlier this year, Idol unveiled his first full-length album of new music in over a decade, Dream Into It, which debuted at #7 on the U.S. Top Albums Chart and #4 on the U.S. Current Rock Album Chart. The album makes its U.K. debut at #9 on the U.K. Official Album Sales Chart and is #2 on the German Top 100 Album Chart. Dream Into It continues to see extensive critical acclaim from The New Yorker, New York Magazine, AARP The Magazine, Consequence, Billboard, USA Today and many more. See what the press has said and watch Idol’s appearances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (performing his new single “77” feat. Avril Lavigne as well as discussing the new record with Kimmel) and “The Drew Barrymore Show” in the interactive one-sheet HERE.

Idol is also the subject of the new documentary film Billy Idol Should Be Dead, which just made its World Premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. Directed by three-time Grammy-winner Jonas Åkerlund, Billy Idol Should Be Dead is a feature-length documentary tracing the life and career of the punk pioneer turned rock ’n’ roll icon. Through never-before-seen archival and personal interviews with Idol, his family, peers and collaborators, the documentary digs deep into his emergence as a prototypical punk rocker, his meteoric rise as a global superstar in the MTV era and the myriad of challenges Idol had to overcome to not just survive, but to remain one of the most beloved figures in rock ’n’ roll, almost fifty years into his career.

Additionally, Idol is currently on the road for It’s a Nice Day To…Tour Again! Fellow superstar Joan Jett & the Blackhearts joins Idol on all North American shows. Produced by Live Nation, the run of arenas and amphitheaters includes stops at an array of storied venues including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD, and more. Tickets are available HERE; see below for a complete list of dates and see the critical acclaim of Idol’s live show HERE. Five dollars from every ticket sold to the Los Angeles show at Kia Forum will be donated to the American Red Cross to support Southern California Wildfire Relief. Billy Idol will also personally match this donation.

For 46 years, Billy Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rock’n’roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock’n’roll decadence. Touring consistently around the world for the last ten years and showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released both The Roadside EP in 2021 and The Cage EP in 2022 on Dark Horse Records, earning praise from fans and critics alike, in the lead-up to the 2025 release of his critically acclaimed first new full-length LP in over a decade, Dream Into It. In 2023 Idol cemented his name among Hollywood legends with a star on the Walk of Fame, plus Idol received his first Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination earlier this year.

BILLY IDOL: IT’S A NICE DAY TO…TOUR AGAIN!

June 24—London, UK—Wembley Arena*

June 27—Munich, DE—Koenigsplatz*

June 29—Bonn, DE—Kunstrasen*

July 2—Wiesbaden, DE—Brita-Arena*

Julu 4—Klam, AT—Clam Rock

July 5—Eisenstadt, AT—Lovely Days

July 8—Budapest, HU—Budapest Park

July 9—Belgrade, RS—Kalemegdan Park

August 14—Tinley Park, IL—Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre†

August 16—Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at The Mann†

August 17—Saratoga Springs, NY—Broadview Stage at SPAC†

August 20—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden Arena†

August 22—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion†

August 23—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center†

August 26—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheatre†

August 28—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre†

August 30—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center†

August 31—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Insurance Amphitheatre†

September 3—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

September 5—Salt Lake City, UT—Utah First Credit Union Amphithatre†

September 12—Palm Springs, CA—Acrisure Arena†

September 14—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theater†

September 17—Wheatland, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre†

September 19—Ridgefield, WA—Cascades Amphitheater†

September 20—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena†

September 23—Chula Vista, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre†

September 25—Los Angeles, CA—The Kia Forum†

* with New Model Army

† with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Photo credit: David Raccuglia