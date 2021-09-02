This Week's New Theater Jobs on BWW - 9/2/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 9/2/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing & Communications Manager

Marketing Manager Asolo Repertory Theatre, Sarasota Florida F/T Salary Range 48K-52K Position Summary: Reporting to the Associate Marketing Director, the Marketing and Communications Manager serves as the marketing lead for assigned productions and inter-departmental needs, consistently looking for ways to grow audiences, build attendance for programs and elevate the profile of Asolo Rep. This role takes the lead on managing Asolo Rep's digital assets including website, analytics and soci... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Warehouse & Rentals Manager

NETworks Presentations is seeking a full-time Warehouse and Rentals Manager to oversee and manage the operations of the NETworks Rentals company and warehouse. This full-time position, based out of Columbia, Maryland, will work with external parties renting physical productions and NETworks staff to manage the storage, shipping and maintenance of current productions. Overview of Responsibilities • Negotiate rentals and manage rental properties, including assisting as technical support for r... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing and Communications Coordinator

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS COORDINATOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Marketing and Communications Coordinator. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to p... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: FRIDAY 9/3 SOUL TRAIN HOLIDAY SHOW SEEKING SINGERS THAT CAN DANCE AND ACTORS! BRING THE SOUL!

EMAIL US FOR AN AUDITION TIME SLOT! FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD 12PM- 3PM Seeking: Producers of the 5th Annual Soul Train Inspired 1970's Disco Christmas Musical Revue " A SOulful Christmas" are seeking In Person Auditions of Singers & Dancers that Sing and Act for performances this December 2021 at The ZEIDERS DREAM THEATER in VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. Rehearsals will take place in NYC. SEEKING: African American RON CORNELIUS [DON CORNELIUS TYPE (LEAD, 30 - 50)] Must be charming, full of charisma,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticketing Services Representatives

Reports to: Ticketing Services Supervisors Status: Full Time/Benefits Eligible/Non-Exempt and Part Time/Non-Exempt Positions Available Summary: Reporting to the Ticketing Services Supervisors, the Ticketing Services Representatives are responsible for delivering superior customer service to all guests wishing to purchase or exchange single tickets, subscription tickets, group tickets or gift certificates. Ticketing Services Representatives are considered to be the "front line" to the Pape... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticketing Services Supervisor

Reports to: Ticketing and Audience Services Manager Status: Full Time/Benefits Eligible/Exempt Job Summary This position reports directly to the Ticketing and Audience Services Manager and oversees a team of full time and part time Ticketing Services Representatives. The Ticketing Services Supervisor is responsible for creating a dynamic sales driven ticketing environment in the Box Office and working with Ticketing Services Representatives to ensure all Paper Mill Playhouse patrons receiv... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Staff Ushers

Reports to: House Manager Status: Part-Time Job Summary Paper Mill Playhouse is seeking individuals with excellent communication skills, who are physically able to stand for long periods of time, walk up and down stairs when needed and assist audience members. Successful candidates will assist the House Managers with the daily Front of House Operations with the goal of assuring a positive, comfortable, and safe theater experience for all guests from their arrival until departure. Respon... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Technical Director/Production Manager

Eagle Theatre (Hammonton, NJ) is seeking candidates for a Technical Director/Production Manager Position. This is a full-time, Senior Staff position. When working on-site, the employee will be expected to abide by Eagle Theatre's COVID-19 policies as well as abide by NJ Government Workplace Protections. Eagle Theatre recruits, employs, trains and compensates all employees equitably regardless of race, religion, skin color, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or ag... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Mozart for Munchins - Concert Liaison

Mozart for Munchkins is a company that hosts interactive, classical and jazz music concerts for little ones and their families. We are looking for concert liaisons to facilitate clients relationships and create a energetic and fun environment during our concerts. Duties include: - Sing a longs with the children (singing to live instrumentation) - Check in and greeting guests - Dancing and "hyping" the children up during the concerts - Saying goodbye to the guests and minimal clean-up ... (more)

Internships - Creative: Directing Fellowship

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL (LORT B Mainstage, LORT D Second Stage) seeks Directing Fellows to serve as assistants to Asolo Rep's main stage directors for its 2021-22 season productions. Directing Fellows will serve as Assistant Directors for assigned mainstage production. Primary duties include assisting the directors with all day-to-day rehearsal and performance responsibilities. Other projects include partnering with Stage Management to facilitate understudy rehearsals, directing... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing & Communications Assistant

American Repertory Theater is seeking a motivated, social media-savvy individual who loves theater to join the organization as the Marketing & Communications Assistant. This is a part-time (14 hours/week) position through June 2021, some weekday and weekend availability will be required. Compensation is $18/hour. View job description and qualifications: https://www.hireculture.org/jobdetails.aspx?job_id=39618... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: RWS FUN CREW- Brookfield Zoo

Fun Crew at the Brookfield Zoo (Chicago, IL) Ready to join the team this season at a world class conservation organization? The Brookfield Zoo is ready for you! If you have a passion for providing an engaging and entertaining guest experience we have opportunities for you with the Fun Crew at RWS Entertainment Group. Be a part of the team lifting the spirits of animal lovers of all ages this holiday season in the Windy City (Chicago, IL). As part of the Fun Crew, you will have the oppo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: RWS Fun Crew- Denver Zoo

Fun Crew at the Denver Zoo Are you an animal-lover looking to raise spirits this holiday season? Then we want you at the Denver Zoo! If you have a passion for providing an engaging and entertaining guest experience we have opportunities for you with the Fun Crew at RWS Entertainment Group. Be a part of the team making memories with fantastic creatures this holiday season in Denver, CO. As part of the Fun Crew, you will have the opportunity not only raise the experience in attractions,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: RWS Fun Crew - Dollywood

Fun Crew at Dollywood Tired of workin' 9 to 5? The RWS Fun Crew is going to Dollywood! If you have a passion for providing an engaging and entertaining guest experience we have opportunities for you. Be a part of the team encouraging guests to "Love Every Moment" this holiday season in Pigeon Forge, TN. As part of the Fun Crew, you will have the opportunity not only raise the experience in attractions, retail, and food & beverage roles but also to step out and engage with guests thr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: RWS FUN CREW

Fun Crew at Silver Dollar City "It's Your Show" in Branson, MO, this holiday season. Silver Dollar City is searching for you! If you have a passion for providing an engaging and entertaining guest experience we have opportunities for you with the Fun Crew at RWS Entertainment Group. Be a part of the team bringing joy to folks of all ages this holiday season. As part of the Fun Crew, you will have the opportunity not only raise the experience in attractions, retail, and food & beverag... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Associate General Manager

About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provocative theatrical experiences by working with countless artists who have contributed their talents to our award-winning productions. As the only Broadway company exclusively devoted to living American writers ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Associate

George Street Playhouse seeks a Development Associate to play an important role in the Development Department by managing the Annual Fund Campaign and Donor Benefits program, providing administrative support, and by participating in all development activities. The position reports to the Director of Development and is a member of the Development Department. Exceptional candidates will have two or more years of fundraising experience, be proficient in Tessitura fundraising function... (more)

Classes / Instruction: BALTIMORE CENTER STAGE 2021/2022 SEASON - VIDEO AUDITION SUBMISSIONS

SEEKING: Actors for our 2021/22 main stage season. For specific roles, see breakdown below. Baltimore Center Stage is committed to actively dismantling systems of oppression and racism in every aspect of our organization and practice, including casting. To us, EPAs are our chance to meet the broadest spectrum of the theater community and we encourage all people to submit. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to offer the widest range of access, BCS will be holding seasonal EPAs through vid... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Services Associates

George Street Playhouse is looking for a select few individuals to serve as part-time (approx. 20-30 hours) Patron Services Associates. Ideal candidates will be passionate about theatre and aspire to be an integral part of the team for our entire season. Associates will be responsible for the following: - Sell and distribute both single tickets and subscriptions using ticketing software - Handle customer service inquiries and resolve issues - Provide insightful kno... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Patron Services Manager

The Assistant Patron Services Manager reports to the Sales and Patron Services Manager and is responsible for the supervision and management of daily Patron Services operations. Responsibilities include but are not limited to Overseeing sales and exchanges of tickets and subscriptions over the phone and in person. Supervision of part-time staff of Patron Services Associates. The Assistant Manager serves as the first point of contact for Patron Services Associates... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Production Manager

George Street Playhouse, seeks an experienced and artist-focused Assistant Production Manager to join our team for our 21/22 season at our new home in residence at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Ideal candidate will have basic knowledge of Production Management. Applicant should have good organizational skills and the ability to coordinate and prioritize multiple projects at once. Applicant must be an enthusiastic "can-do" team player who can think on their feet and demonstrate... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

George Street Playhouse, an active LORT theatre 50 minutes from Manhattan, seeks an experienced and artist-focused Company Manager to join our team for our 21/22 season at our new home in residence at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Ideal candidates may have experience as a Company Manager or relevant fields such as hospitality or customer service. Enthusiasm and appreciation for theater and some experience and knowledge of all aspects relating to theatrical produc... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Theatre Technician

The Department of Theatre and Dance in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University at Buffalo is seeking an Instructional Support Associate with the in-house title of Theatre and Instruction Technician. This position will support undergraduate and graduate programs, productions, and rentals. The incumbent will contribute to instructional technology support; theatrical lighting and sound mentorship, design and supervision; facilities oversight; and media support for both productions and... (more)

Internships - Creative: Novel Ghostwriting Services

2. Are you a creative writer but never got the chance to showcase your skills? Well, we have an opportunity for you to learn from and groom your skills. Ghost Writers Avenue is now offering an internship opportunity for 8 weeks where we will be educating the talented writers of tomorrow regarding the various writing styles and techniques. Our aim is to expose you to a professional writing agency that will groom your abilities and skills. The internship will last 8 weeks and you will be rotate... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Glicker-Milstein Theatre Technical Supervisor

Reporting to the Program Director for Arts Education, the Technical Supervisor is responsible for assisting with the vetting, planning, oversight, tech nical direction, and support of all activities associated with any event utilizing the Glicker-Milstein Theatre (GMT) space, and the GMT support spaces. The Technical Supervisor will provide general support to Student Experience and Engagement and act as a thoughtful steward of College resources. The ideal candidate will be a well-rounded th... (more)