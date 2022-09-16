Now Hiring: Production Manager, Master Carpenter, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 9/16/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Wig Supervisor

ABOUT A.C.T. American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein, A.C.T.'s mission is to engage the spirit of the San Francisco Bay Area, activate stories that resonate, promote a diversity of voices and points of view, and empower theater makers and audiences to celebrate liveness. A.C.T. values inclusion, transformati... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Annual Fund Coordinator

ABOUT A.C.T. American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein, A.C.T.'s mission is to engage the spirit of the San Francisco Bay Area, activate stories that resonate, promote a diversity of voices and points of view, and empower theater makers and audiences to celebrate liveness. A.C.T. values inclusion, transformati... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Master Carpenter

Project Details We are seeking a skilled Master Carpenter (Theatre) to manage the scenic department and set-build for the upcoming 2022-2023 Season and continuing months. Pays $800 / week from October through April. Oversee and execute build of major set designs Order materials and assign Stage Crew in the shop to complete tasks to meet deadlines Ensure all tools and equipment are maintained and in working order Responsible for ensuring safety procedures are followed Other technical skill... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Master Carpenter

Project Details We are seeking a skilled Master Carpenter (Theatre) to manage the scenic department and set-build for the upcoming 2022-2023 Season and continuing months. Pays $800 / week from October through April. Oversee and execute build of major set designs Order materials and assign Stage Crew in the shop to complete tasks to meet deadlines Ensure all tools and equipment are maintained and in working order Responsible for ensuring safety procedures are followed Other technical skill... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Director Of Development

- San Francisco Chronicle Organization TheatreWorks Silicon Valley (TheatreWorks) is one of the Bay Area's flagship non-profit theaters and leading regional theatres in the nation. In 2019, the company was honored by the American Theatre Wing with the Regional Theatre Tony Award. Its mission is to celebrate the human spirit through innovative productions, new works, and arts engagement programs inspired by and engaging its diverse Silicon Valley community. TheatreWorks produces a mix of new ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

MacDowell welcomes applications from strong leaders committed to nurturing artists - including composers, writers, theater makers, architects, filmmakers, visual, and interdisciplinary artists - to serve as the organization's Executive Director. The Executive Director is the senior staff leader and public face of the renowned artist residency located in Peterborough, New Hampshire, and of its office and event space in New York City (the position is based in N.Y.C. with frequent travel to N.H.).... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Non-Equity STAGE MANAGER for SIDE MAN

Theater UnCorked is looking to hire an experienced Non-Equity Stage Manager for their Spring 2023 production of "SIDE MAN" by Warren Leight at the BCA Plaza Theatre in Boston. Auditions October 23rd with first readthrough end of February. Rehearsals will be in Boston 3-4 days a week Mon/Wed/Thursday/Sunday at the BCA Artist's building Studio 204 next to the Plaza Theatre on Tremont Street. Performances are set for May 3-7th, 2023. Stipend is $400. Interested applicants should send an email w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS FRONT OF HOUSE MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Front of House Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, profes... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

The Public Theatre, an award-winning Equity Theatre located in Lewiston, Maine, is seeking a Technical Director who desires to be an integral and collaborative part of a small, highly motivated, and supportive staff. This position begins immediately. Persons applying must have broad technical skills, especially in scenic carpentry, and detailed knowledge of light and sound equipment. Leadership ability and strong organizational skills are a must. Duties include responsibility for all t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Royal Caribbean Productions - Conductor

Seeking Broadway Show Conductors - Royal Caribbean Entertainment, the industry leader in Broadway and West End musical productions, is currently accepting resumes/CVs for possible interviews of Musical Theatre Conductors for current and ongoing productions of We Will Rock You, Mamma Mia!, Grease, Hairspray, and CATS. All applicants must be possess a valid passport, be fully COVID vaccinated and boosted, and must adhere to strict in-studio and onboard COVID protocols. Interested individua... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: DLNY Is Hiring Young Commercial Dancers (Ages 14-18) for Our Upcoming NextGen Lab!

Dance Lab New York (DLNY) is thrilled to announce auditions for our inaugural NextGen Youth Dance Company. For all DLNY NextGen Labs, DLNY hires highly trained, stylistically versatile dancers of all backgrounds ages 14-18. Dancers work with and learn choreography from two different choreographers, so adaptability and versatility are necessary. Dancers must also have a strong attention to detail and a memory for complex choreography. We invite dancers from all five boroughs of New York City ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Senior Accountant

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. Reporting to the Finance Manager, the Senior Accountant is responsible for a multitude of accounting... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking submissions for Our Christmas Dinner

SEEKING: Female identifying BIPOC (age Flexible). Gospel style singer Contract available in Shipshewana, IN (that would start 10/28 and end 1/7) for the role of Sylvia in Our Christmas Dinner. Our original shows have themes of faith, family and Amish Country with locations in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Sugar Creek, Ohio and Shipshewana, Indiana. For a little taste of the show, check out this page and feel free to explore the rest of our website: https://www.bluegatemusicals.com/our-christm... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Singers for Workshop of Least of My Children

About the project: Seeking actors for a developmental workshop of sung-through musical Least of My Children, by Loren Linnard and Donald Briggs. Written in the mid-1980's but never performed, Least of My Children is one of the first American musical pieces about the AIDS crisis. After laying dormant for over 30 years, our goal is to give this forgotten piece of queer theatre history its long overdue world premiere. This workshop will focus on exploring and developing the material. Synopsis: Whe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Singers for Workshop of Least of My Children

About the project: Seeking actors for a developmental workshop of sung-through musical Least of My Children, by Loren Linnard and Donald Briggs. Written in the mid-1980's but never performed, Least of My Children is one of the first American musical pieces about the AIDS crisis. After laying dormant for over 30 years, our goal is to give this forgotten piece of queer theatre history its long overdue world premiere. This workshop will focus on exploring and developing the material. Synopsis: W... (more)

Classes / Instruction: JOIN OUR STREET TEAM AND PROMOTE SHOWS AT TKTS $20/HOUR TO START

We need several great salespeople to join our street team and promote shows at TKTS for $20/hour to start. Get paid at the end of every shift. Must enjoy selling; be knowledgeable about NY theater, and be willing to work outdoors. A sense of humor, an optimistic view of life and fluency in languages in addition to English are all assets. Work 15-30 hours/week. Call 212 969 0436 to set up an appointment. Start ASAP.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Communications

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Associate Director of Communications. This full-time benefits-eligible position requires someone who has demonstrated broad communications skills and knowledge, preferably in the entertainment, museum, sports marketing or retail marketing environment, demonstrated skill in public relations, social media and editorial activities and the ability to positively contribute to an anti-racist organization and assist ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Marketing

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Associate Director of Marketing. This full-time benefits-eligible position requires someone who has demonstrated marketing skills and knowledge, preferably in non-profit arts or retail, demonstrated knowledge of electronic media, including email and social media campaigns and the ability to positively contribute to an anti-racist organization and assist in dismantling structural racism in theatre. Applicants ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: A Long Way from Homely

URGENTLY SEEKING SINGER-Actors - All Genders (focused on R&B, Soul, Gospel skills/ no rap) for upcoming virtual auditions (and single staged reading showcase) for the new romantic-musical - A LONG WAY FROM HOMELY. We'd like to invite you to submit SINGER demo/links by Wednesday, Sept. 14th at 4pm to kentjman@gmail.com Callback (virtual) auditions to be scheduled Thursday, Sept. 15th (5:30-6:30pm) ... (more)

Internships - Crew : Production Management Internship

Aurora Productions is currently accepting Production Management Internship candidates for the 2022 / 2023 Broadway Season. The internship runs from fall 2022 until late spring or summer 2023. The position will include training and observation both in the theatre and in the Aurora Office. An Aurora internship experience is a great opportunity to be introduced to the collaborative process of putting together a Broadway show and to see how a Broadway Production Management office operates. Intern... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Manager/Lighting Supervisor

Dance Theatre of Harlem, established since 1969, is a multicultural dance institution with an extraordinary legacy of providing opportunities for creative expression and artistic excellence and carries a solid commitment toward enriching the lives of young people and adults around the world through the arts. Reporting to the DTH Artistic Director, the Production Manager/Lighting Supervisor oversees all production and technical aspects for Dance Theatre of Harlem Company and School theatrical p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Director of Production Technology

Orlando Repertory Theatre ("Orlando REP"), one of Central Florida's oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida's only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the seventh iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the Univ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions for

Mysterious goings on are currently under investigation and the past meets the present as the ghosts of one of the cruelest massacres in American history emerge at an elite, private hospital in the Greenwood section of Tulsa, Oklahoma, the area once called Black Wall Street. Dr. Johnathan Brody (White, mid 40's early 50's) Well-known, respected doctor. Pulmonary Specialist. Mr. George Sanderson (White, 40's or older) Hospital administrator, quick tempered, impatient, rude, arrogant, and be... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Artists (Events and Theatrical)

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is expanding to Dallas, TX. We are seeking SCENIC ARTISTS to be added to our work roster in Dallas. Please Note: -We will be conducting in-person interviews in Dallas from September 21-23. Send in your resume to book your slot! -Applicants who possess leadership skills will also be considered for higher-level positions (Scenic Charge/Crew Head) during the interview process. Job Requirements ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Stagehands (Events and Theatrical)

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is expanding to Dallas, TX. We are seeking STAGEHANDS to be added to our work roster in Dallas. Please Note: -We will be conducting in-person interviews in Dallas from September 21-23. Send in your resume to book your slot! -Applicants who possess leadership skills will also be considered for higher-level positions (Crew Head) during the interview process. Job Requirements -All candidates s... (more)