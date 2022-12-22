Now Hiring: Choreographer, Project Manager, and More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 12/22/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Temp Jobs - Creative: Project Manager

The Wilma Theater is looking for a Project Manager to join the team of HILMA, a new opera by Kate Scelsa, Music by Robert Johanson, Directed by Morgan Green. The Wilma Theater creates living, adventurous art, presenting bold, original, well-crafted, thought-provoking productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles. The Wilma's organizational values were developed through conversations with Wilma staff, board, and HotHouse Company members. Our organizational values are cu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Scenic Technical Designer

Scenic Technical Designer The Public Theater seeks a skilled Auto CAD and Vector Works a Full Time Scenic Technical Designer (formerly known as our Draftsperson) to join a tight knit, dynamic team. The Scenic Technical Designer will report to the Technical Director and work closely with the Associate and Assistant Technical Directors to create technical drawings for multiple shows in 6 theaters. They will work with designers and the rest of the production department to insure all scenery draw... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: CASTING: House of Ramon Iglesia

Moonbox Productions Seeks Actors for HOUSE OF RAMON IGLESIA Performing April 14- April 30, 2023 @ The Mosesian Center for The Arts, Watertown, MA First Rehearsal February 27, 2023 (Location TBD) KEY PERSONNEL: Playwright: Jose Rivera Director: Arthur Gomez Producer: Sharman Altshuler SYNOPSIS: (Cast of 7) THE HOUSE OF RAMON IGLESIA is a play about a bright, Americanised son's tortured efforts to break away from his tradition-bound parents. A break that can't be made until he learns t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: VA Rep on Tour - Video Submissions

Virginia Repertory Theatre has several openings for performers in the Spring 2023 touring season! Submissions will be accepted on a rolling basis until all roles have been filled. The spring touring season runs from January to May with four to eight tours on the road. We travel extensively in our home state of Virginia and throughout most of the United States. Virginia Rep on Tour is full-time employment during the course of the contract. Pay: $480/wk. Contract Dates: January 2, 2023-May 18,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager, Marketing and Sponsorship Programs

The St. George Theatre Restoration Inc, a 501©3 non-profit organization, is dedicated to the restoration of the theatre and the development as a cultural and performing arts center for Staten Island and all of New York City by providing community outreach, educational programs, and public performances. The St. George Theatre, Staten Island's premier 1,900 seat performing arts venue is currently seeking a Manager, Marketing & Sponsorship Programs who will report to the CEO. The Manager will dev... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

Position Title: Director of Development Reports to: CEO Supervises: Occasional volunteers Position Summary: The Director of Development is responsible for planning, organizing, and directing all development aspects for The Players Centre for Performing Arts including, major gifts, annual giving, planned giving, special events, and capital campaigns. The Director of Development works closely with the CEO and the Board of Trustees in all development and fundraising endeavors. Qualifi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Operations

Position Title: Director of Operations Reports to: CEO Supervises: Box Office Manager and occasional volunteers Position Summary: The Director of Operations (DO) has the responsibility for coordinating and overseeing the company's daily operations including but not limited to purchasing, payables, facilities, and technology needs. The DO works with a great deal of independence and exercises independent judgment in performing a wide variety of duties. The DO ensures the quality of operatio... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) and Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival (LTSF) are seeking candidates for the role of Executive Director, a joint appointment that serves as the administrative leader of two separate but linked non-profit theater companies. The position is based in Cleveland, with a two-month residency in Lake Tahoe during the summer festival there, and occasional additional trips throughout the year. The Executive Director will provide entrepreneurial, flexible, and people-centered leader... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company (CSC) welcomes applications from skilled professionals who are excited to play a key role in the continuing growth and evolution of a thriving theatre producing organization and helping to shape the cultural life of Cincinnati, OH. Reporting directly to CSC's Producing Artistic Director, the Managing Director will form a strong working relationship with the CSC's Board of Directors, inspire staff towards constant improvement and innovation, and establish the comp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Accountant

Do you have a love for the arts? Would you like to be an active part of a beloved Kansas City tradition? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! Starlight Theatre is seeking an energetic, dynamic and motivated Accountant to join our team! This position focuses primarily on accounts payable, payroll, fixed assets and occasionally assists with other accounting tasks as deemed appropriate/merited. Primary Payroll Responsibilities: Process and balance weekly and bi-weekly payroll, as few ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Chevalier Ballet NYC is seeking male dancers for a project in February 2023

Chevalier Ballet NYC is currently seeking male dancers and is accepting virtual auditions for a project from the end of January through February 12th. Male dancers will be hired for a 2-week rehearsal period leading up to a performance in Manhattan on February 12th. There is a possibility to continue working with Chevalier Ballet NYC for later projects during our 2023 Spring season. Applicants should send a recent audition video displaying both ballet and contemporary movement, a headshot... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant to the CEO

About Us: The St. George Theatre Restoration Inc, a 501©3 non-profit organization, is dedicated to the restoration of the theatre and the development as a cultural and performing arts center for Staten Island and all of New York City by providing community outreach, educational programs, and public performances. The St. George Theatre, Staten Island's premier 1,900 seat performing arts venue is currently seeking an Executive Assistant to the CEO. Job Description: Reporting d... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Specialist

Under the general direction of the City of Coppell's leadership and the Production Supervisors at the Coppell Arts Center, the Production Specialist will assist the Production Supervisors in coordinating the audio, video, lighting, and technical equipment for all assigned productions, events, and exhibitions. In addition to coordination, this position will also be responsible for the setup, facilitation, and strike of all production equipment and elements required to execute events and exhibitio... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Choreographer Wanted- Sister Act The Musical

ALL AGES PRODUCTION Performance dates are April 27-30, 2023 Auditions will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 10th and 11th from 6:00 - 8:30 pm in Waterbury, CT 06705 . Callbacks will be held on Thursday, January 12th from 6:00 - 8:30 pm. Rehearsals run Feb- April 2023 Email: cyttheater2019@gmail.com... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative and Marketing Associate - open position at Mark DeGarmo Dance

December 15, 2022. New York, NY Mark DeGarmo Dance, a leading nonprofit organization with a dance education program deemed "a national model" by The National Endowment for the Arts, was founded in 1987 as Dynamic Forms, Inc. President Barack Obama commended Mark DeGarmo and Mark DeGarmo Dance for "your service to your communities and the nation." MDD's mission includes educate NYC communities, especially children; create, perform and disseminate original dances, artistic and scholarly work; ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Cleveland Play House (CPH) seeks an experienced, ambitious, and collaborative individual to be this 107-year-old regional theatre's next Managing Director. Working as a co-leader with the Artistic Director (who will be newly identified in the coming months), the new MD will implement strategic direction, maintain financial stability, and secure necessary resources to ensure the ongoing success of Cleveland Play House. The right candidate will have a creative approach to challenges and will be c... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Associate, Accounts Payable & Payroll

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Charge Scenic Artist

The Old Globe, a Tony Award-winning theatre and one of the country's leading regional LORT B+ theatres seeking qualified applicants for a Charge Scenic Artist. Position is responsible for leading the scenic art department in support of The Old Globe's 15 show season. The Old Globe is known for producing a broad range of work from Shakespeare and the classical repertoire to world premiere musicals and plays, touring productions, and Arts Engagement events. In this role, you'll get to work with... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Non-Union Director and Music Director for University Musical Theatre Spring Production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

Penn Singers Light Opera Company, the University of Pennsylvania's premier student-run musical theatre company, is seeking a non-union Director and Music Director for its Spring 2023 production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Both rehearsals and performances will be held in-person on the University of Pennsylvania campus. Our ideal Director candidate is immensely flexible and prepared for a dynamic, collaborative environment. These qualities are especially important as our Director ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Winter 2023 Virtual OSHA 30 Class OSHA 30 General Industry for the Entertainment Industry

Spaces are available in the Winter 2023 OSHA 30 General Industry for the Entertainment Industry class, beginning Monday, January 23rd, 2022 and running for 5 Mondays through February 20th 2023. Join Lankey & Limey Ltd. for live OSHA 30 video conference classes, designed specifically for the Entertainment Industry. Network with like-minded peers around the country and enjoy thought-provoking group discussions while developing the skills, tools, and resources necessary for the show to go on - ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Costume Coordinator

The Public Theater seeks knowledgeable and experienced over-hire costume coordinators for its costume shop for the winter/spring season. Responsibilities: • Serve as a liaison between the costume design team and the costume shop to facilitate execution of design with ease. • Submit purchase requests for garments and pieces based on designs and design team requests. • Check-in all purchased items. • Prepare and send out returns in collaboration with the Costume Shop Administrator. • Ser... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Stitcher

The Public Theater seeks knowledgeable and experienced over-hire stitchers for its costume shop for the Spring '23 season. As a stitcher, you are responsible for stitching and making any necessary finishes for assigned costumes while maintaining the integrity of the costume. Responsibilities: • Sewing - via hand or machine • Alter costumes according to costume department specifications • Manage time effectively on each sewing project Requirements: • Possess advanced knowledge of s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Crew

The Public Theater seeks knowledgeable and experienced over-hire wardrobe supervisors and dressers for its costume shop for the Spring '23 season. Responsibilities • Assisting actors with costumes changes • Loading in and out of the wardrobe & dressing rooms • Developing and updating the costumes list and track paperwork • Setting up the backstage change areas • Coordinating the care and maintenance of all costume pieces • Other duties as assigned Requirements • Experience as a wardrob... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Barrington Stage Company Professional Internship Program

Join Barrington Stage Company for our 2023 Internship Program! Our interns are part of a robust educational program training the next generation of theatre leaders and practitioners. Each internship is geared toward training and developing the skills of our interns as they explore a future in the field. Internships are available within various BSC administrative departments. ARCHIVES COMPANY MANAGEMENT COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT EDUCATION (YOUTH) EDUCATION (STAGE MANAGEMENT) EDUCATION (COMMUN... (more)

Classes / Instruction: ASSOCIATE GENERAL MANAGER

ASSOCIATE GENERAL MANAGER -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking an ASSOCIATE GENERAL MANAGER at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productio... (more)