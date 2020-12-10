This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 12/10/2020

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 12/10/2020. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Director of Artistic Programs

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading Off-Broadway theaters, is seeking a Director of Artistic Programs to join its artistic staff. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing a body of work by each resident writer and a season of six to eight productions annually. In 2005, Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to every production. In 2012, Signature opened the Pershing Squ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant or Associate Professor Musical Theatre

The Department of Theatre and Dance in the College of the Arts at California State University, Fullerton, invites applications for a full-time tenure track Assistant or Associate Professor to lead the Musical Theatre program. Appointment begins Fall 2021. California State University, Fullerton is a minority-serving institution and an affirmative action and equal opportunity employer with a strong commitment to increasing the diversity of the campus community and the curriculum. CSUF fosters a... (more)

Classes / Instruction: SEEKING 8-18 YR OLDS FOR WIZARD OF OZ VIRTUAL PRODUCTION !

Wonderstruck Players, an all-virtual children's theatre company, is looking for children ages 8-18 to register for their virtual production of The Wizard of Oz! Rehearsals will take place on Zoom Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays in January starting the 5th (with added dates last week of January), from 6 PM - 9 PM. The one night only performance will take place on Zoom at 7 PM on January 29th! How does children's theatre work virtually you may ask? Basically the same as it would in perso... (more)

Internships - Creative: Summer Internships at Premiere Stages

Premiere Stages' summer internships are full-time, seasonal positions. The program provides intense on-the-job training, educational seminars, and field trips to New York City. These internships are for individuals who desire practical experience in the real world, and for those who are willing to fully commit their time and energy to the program. Premiere Stages will accept applications from December 1st 2020 - March 1st 2021. Please note: After postponements due to Covid-19, we are hono... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: SEEKING MALE NON-UNION ACTORS FOR SINGING TELEGRAM/CHARACTER WORK FOR GIFT DELIVERY COMPANY

Seeking non-union male actors from 25-50 with a heavier build and at least 5'7" to play Santa Claus and/or Hanukah Harry. Ability to sing or improvise a plus. We are an experiential gifting company that believes that the experience of receiving is part of the gift! We are following COVID guidelines very carefully and will maintain social distancing and all precautions. Gifts will be delivered in costume and in character. All transportation and costumes will be provided. Gig dates from ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: GLASS TOWN -- new musical, musicians needed

New musical to record live on stage in NYC in February, to stream in March. "Glass Town" features the four Brontë siblings performing as a rock band. One week rehearsal, two days of in-person performance/filming. COVID filming regulations will be followed. Small stipend. This is a non-AEA production. We are actively seeking musicians who are female or non-binary. GUITARIST -- proficient on electric and acoustic. VIOLINIST -- please note any experience playing with folk or rock ensembles: ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Job filled for now

... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Virtual Musical Theater Song Writing Conference

For this Holiday Special, Playdate Theatre is pairing composers and lyricists together to create a standalone musical theater number that has the chance to be a part of an original virtual, holiday song cycle. We are asking that interested composers and lyricists submit an application and a select number will be chosen to participate in the conference. Participants in the conference have the chance to have their song selected to be professionally produced. The Development Conference How it... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: The Jerry Duncan Show YouTube series

Literary agent wanted to represent producer/writer for The Jerry Duncan Show YouTube series. Must have TV/Cable contacts. The series is based on The Jerry Duncan Show off-off-Broadway play that received a rave review in Broadway World before it closed due to COVID-19. Please email resume to deonnadistributing@gmail.com... (more)

Classes / Instruction: I Will Find Your Next Monologue!

Having trouble finding the perfect monologue? Looking for remote coaching for college auditions? Monologue selection and preparation can be difficult. But I am here to find you material that brings out your best self! I have been coaching monologues for 5 years in Chicago and NYC, and in that time I have collected a monologue database of hundreds of quality monologues from plays. I will not stop looking until I find a piece that you love! ***Monologue Special! The Switch Up- $75 ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Marin Theatre Company (MTC) seeks a dynamic, innovative and inspiring leader to join a team of talented staff, artists and board in the role of Managing Director. The Managing Director serves as both a strategic visionary leader and chief operating officer of the theater, reporting alongside the Artistic Director to the MTC Board President. In addition to a collaborative partnership with the Artistic Director, the Managing Director will play a key role with the theater's staff and Board of Dire... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Job Opportunity: Teaching Artist @ George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse, a non-profit regional theatre company in New Brunswick NJ, seeks to expand and diversify its roster of professional Teaching Artists for virtual and in-person Residency and Theatre Academy programs. Ideal candidates will have a demonstrated commitment to diversity and culturally responsive teaching along with practical knowledge of one or all of the following theatre arts disciplines; acting, improvisation, devised theatre, playwriting, movement, vocal production, theat... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: EXECUTIVE PRODUCER / MANAGER WANTED

The Jerry Duncan Show Wants You! Need an executive producer/manager to represent the new comedy series The Jerry Duncan Show. The amazing cast is comprised of Broadway, television and film actors. Jerry Duncan is a fictitious podcaster phenomenon who takes politics and celebrity to an outrageous level. Executive producer and/or manager must have contacts at cable and other networks. Think Netflix, Amazon, HBO, etc. Standard industry commission for talent managers. Email resume to deonnadistri... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT Mission and History Ballet Hispánico is the nation's renowned Latino dance organization and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico brings communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through innovative dance performances, transformative dance training, and enduring community engagement experiences. Founded in 1970 by National Medal of Arts recipient, Tina Ramírez, the organization emerged during the post-civil rights movement on New ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Major Gifts Officer

Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D theatre in Sarasota, FL is currently seeking an experienced and innovative Major Gifts Officer to join its Development department. Florida Studio Theatre is committed to developing a work environment that is reflective of the diverse community that it serves. Applicants from all populations and underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply. Consideration for employment will be given to all applicants without regard to race/ethnicity, g... (more)

Classes / Instruction: General Manager

ACT of CT (A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut), a non-profit AEA professional theatre located in beautiful Ridgefield, CT, is seeking a General Manager. The General Manager provides administrative and operational management for the theater, manages the administrative matters that affect the day-to-day strategic operation and activities of ACT of CT and supervises non-production staff. • Works in conjunction with ACT of CT's Executive Director, Artistic Director, and Producing Director to de... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Intern Opportunities

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut seeks highly motivated and detail-oriented individuals to serve as Interns for the Fall/Winter of 2020/21. ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of CT is a professional, nonprofit 501(c)(3), Equity theatre located in Ridgefield, CT. Founded and led by Katie Diamond, Daniel C. Levine, and Bryan Perri, ACT of CT presents limited engagement runs of well-known musicals, as well as world-premiere productions by the next generation of writers and composers. For more... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: EXPLORER THE NOVEL - SEEKING MALE VOICEOVER

COVID19 will never stop our creative endeavors: Broadway may be dark (for the moment) and all who take pride in earning their living from it maybe waiting (for the moment) BUT, we continue to create - writers/illustrators/voices that will not be silenced... Good afternoon, we, at Masterson House are reaching out to your ORGANIZATION specifically to offer a potential voice over opportunity that, one you know of - or - know of those that can pass on to one who may need the 'work' and having the ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communications at Oregon Shakespeare Festival

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) seeks a dynamic, innovative and inspiring leader to join its team of talented staff, artists and board in the role of Director of Marketing and Communications (M&C). The Director of M&C oversees all aspects of audience development and retention, brand management, earned ticket sales, box office and food & beverage services at the OSF. Reporting to the Executive Director, serving as a member of OSF's senior management team and working closely with both the A... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access at Oregon Shakespeare Festival

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) seeks a dynamic, innovative and inspiring leader to join a team of talented staff, artists and board in the role of Director of IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access). The Director of IDEA, a newly created position, will develop and implement innovative strategies to operationalize antiracist structures, systems, and processes within one of the nation's largest and most important theaters. The Director of IDEA will provide vision and strategy for th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Literary Manager

ROUND HOUSE THEATRE, a LORT D regional theatre with a budget of more than $6M, seeks a Literary Manager to join our dynamic Artistic staff. Responsibilities include serving as dramaturg on all productions, organizing and leading talkbacks and panel discussions, script solicitation and evaluation, participating in season selection, developing new plays with commissioned playwrights, assisting with community engagement efforts, and serving as a mentor to the Teen Performance Company. The position ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Victory Gardens Theater - Artistic Director

Organization Founded in 1974, Victory Gardens Theater (Victory Gardens) is centered on the development of playwrights and new plays and is widely recognized as an innovator in the American theatrical canon. The recipient of the 2001 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, Victory Gardens is dedicated to artistic excellence while creating a vital, contemporary theater that is accessible to all people through quality productions of challenging new plays and musicals. Its mission is to nurtu... (more)