This Week's New Classifieds- Jobs in Stage Management, Finance, and More

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

New Theatre & Restaurant, a premiere dining and entertainment company located in suburban Kansas City, is currently seeking a full-time year-round Technical Director to join our exceptional Design and Production Team! As a theatre artisan, and in collaboration with our team of professionals, this dynamic leadership role implements the creative initiatives of Designers and Directors using practical, workable solutions. Requires a range of experience or skills in Technical Theatre, including but ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Live Video Editor (Off-Broadway)

Stalker, an innovative 90-minute magic show by Swedish duo Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung, directed by Eurovision mastermind Edward Af Sillén is premiering Off-Broadway this Spring at New World Stages. Fast-paced street magic, physical mentalism, and social hacking combine with live cameras and audience participation to lead to a climactic plot twist that you’ll never see coming. Making use of 6 live cameras (4 mounted, 2 manually operated) the Production is seeking a Live Video Editor to joi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head Electrician

The Wilma Theater seeks a Head Electrician. The Wilma Theater creates living, adventurous art, presenting bold, original, well-crafted, thought-provoking productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles. The Wilma’s organizational values were developed through conversations with Wilma staff, board, and HotHouse Company members. Our organizational values are curiosity, courage, care, rigor, joy, collaboration, and liberation. The Head Electrician will contribute mea... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Viriginia Rep Seeks Managing Director

Position Summary The Managing Director will be Va Rep’s strategic, financial, and operational leader, balancing the areas of season programming, education, fundraising, ticket sales, and community engagement. Reporting to the Board of Directors, they will partner with the three Artistic Directors to plan, organize, motivate, direct, and manage Va Rep in collectively fulfilling the organization’s mission. The Managing Director will serve as the producer of all Va Rep performances and have respon... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Manager

POSITION TITLE: Finance Manager

Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. We sponsor educational programs; provide awards, grants, and stipends; offer free space to create new works; and give emergency aid to writers in need. By supporting and nurturing the ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Sound Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Sound Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured re... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultu... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: SUMMER SEASON CONCESSIONS LEAD

The Concessions Lead represents CDA Summer Theatre and provides a professional concessions experience for patrons, volunteers and other CDA Summer Theatre staff while maintaining integrity with the resources necessary to do the job. REQUIREMENTS: Retail and cash handling experience Engaging and outgoing with people Ability to train and supervise volunteers Works well under short bursts of pressure Comfortable using iPad cash register Available June 24-27 for training and setup for ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: 2050 Administrative Fellowship

2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP DESCRIPTION We’re now accepting applications for the 2024/25 Season 2050 Administrative Fellowship program — a sister program to our successful 2050 Artistic Fellowship, which supports emerging playwrights and directors. The fellowship represents one of several NYTW initiatives to address the economic barriers that may prevent talented individuals from pursuing careers in the theatre. The 2050 Fellowship is named in celebration of the U.S. Census Bureau’s proj... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Teaching Artists

TEACHING ARTIST Become a Teaching Artist with McCallum Theatre Education! McCallum Theatre Education is looking for artists in dance, theater, music and the visual arts to join the Theatre’s faculty of Teaching Artists (TAs) in 2023-24. TA’s facilitate inquiry-based learning experiences focused around specific works of art as part of The Aesthetic Education Program and carry out activities in partnership classrooms in schools across the Valley and at McCallum Theatre on a project basis.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Fellows in Residence

Studio Theatre’s Fellows in Residence Program prepares early-career artists and administrators for a successful career in the arts. Offering a rigorous, hands-on training experience over the course of a full theatrical season, this program is designed to help early-career professionals transition into the workforce of the professional theatre. Fellows live together in a residence located approximately half a mile from the theatre. Throughout the year, Fellows participate in a series of professi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Live Camera Operator (Off-Broadway)

Stalker – an innovative 90-minute magic show by Swedish duo Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung and directed by Eurovision mastermind Edward Af Sillén – is premiering Off-Broadway this spring at New World Stages. Fast-paced street magic, physical mentalism, and social hacking combine with live cameras and audience participation to lead to a climactic plot twist that you’ll never see coming. Making use of 6 live cameras (4 mounted, 2 manually operated) the Production is seeking Camera Operators to ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical, Costume and Education Assistants

Production, Costume and Education Assistants: Midland (TX) Community Theatre (www.mctmidland.org) seeks Technical Theatre Assistants, a Costume Assistant and an Education Assistant. Ideal candidates are recent graduates looking to start their career. Assistants will work with our full-time professional staff to develop skills and experience while adding to their portfolio. Assistants would begin work in August/September of 2024 and continue until May/June of 2025. Assistants are paid an hourly... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Corporate Relations

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. Reporting to the AVP of Advancement, the Director of Corporate Relations will oversee corporate ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Obsidian Theatre Fesitval 2024 Casting Call - Ghostlight

The Obsidian Theatre Festival centers Black stories, through an invigorating celebration of new work by emerging Black voices. Produced by Detroiters in the city of Detroit, the Obsidian Theatre Festival illuminates the rich diversity of experiences relevant to the African diaspora. We have just completed our 4th annual call for submissions, and will be announcing the season shortly. We will be casting from this call’s submissions. Selected content will be staged, rehearsed, produced, film... (more)

Internships - Creative: Summer Teaching Artistry & Stage Management Internships

Summer 2024 Internships Nashville Children's Theatre is seeking dedicated college students to serve as interns for in-person summer camps of 2024. Available Internships: - Teaching Artistry Internship: The Teaching Artistry Summer Internship offers college students and early-career professionals a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in theatre education, creative drama, and artistic administration. As valuable members of the team, interns will serve as teaching assistants ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Stone Mountain Park's 2024 DinoFest & Summer at the Rock seasons

Stone Mountain Park is seeking Actors, Storytellers, Puppeteers, Mascots, Stilt-Walkers, and Ushers for the upcoming, brand-new DinoFest season from March-April, with rehearsals prior. Audition submissions will also be considered for the Summer at the Rock season from June-July, with rehearsals prior. Please submit your audition materials to audition@stonemountainpark.com by Friday, February 9, 2024 to be considered. If you have any questions, please email us and we will be happy to help. Req... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Summer Education Program Assistant

Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation’s finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL is seeking a Summer Education Program Assistant for Employment from May 29 – July 28. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Th... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: RENT Video Auditions - Southern Plains Productions

SOUTHERN PLAINS PRODUCTIONS is a professional, site-specific, arts-production company serving Oklahoma City. We seek to reimagine live theatre with innovative artistic experiences that spark conversations and bring our community together. SEEKING: Southern Plains Productions is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage artists of all gender and non-gender conforming identities, ethnicities, sexualities, disabilities, and ages to audition. This production will feature a cast of both out... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Fiddler on the Roof Creative Staff

VOPA is looking for crew for a production of Fiddler on the Roof. Currently seeking: lighting designer, dresser, costume designer, SM, ASM, sound designer, and run crew. If interested please send your resume to juliatimmons.voparts@gmail.com VOPA is a community theater. We are non-equity only. ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Cantuña

Casting de "CANTUÑA", una obra de danza-teatro basada en la leyenda ecuatoriana de Cantuña, a estrenarse en Mayo en NYC. Buscamos actores y/o bailarines que hablen español, para los siguientes personajes: CANTUÑA - Unos 35 años. Albañil de Quito. Vive el día a día, optimista, un poco despistado. EL DIABLO - Edad indefinida. Sarcástico, carismático, irónico y rudo. MARTA - Unos 30 - 35 años. Esposa de Cantuña. Bondadosa, querendona. Acostumbrada a servir a su marido, aunque cansada de seg... (more)