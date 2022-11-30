This Holiday Season, Stage Access Is 'Nutcracker Central,' With 10 Variations of Tchaikovsky's Magical Masterpiece

Few musical works or theatrical productions are as inextricably tied with the holidays as The Nutcracker, and to make this holiday season extra special, Stage Access - the streaming service dedicated to classical music, ballet, opera and the performing arts - is offering a dazzling array of 10 different variations on this wintertime spectacular.

That's more than 15 hours of Sugarplum Fairies, waltzing flowers, Christmas trees, toy soldiers, snowflakes and Mothers Ginger - but not without some fascinating and spectacular twists.

These include the hip-hop-infused Nutcracker Reloaded (2016) from the Dansens Hus in Stockholm; Ballett ZÃ¼rich's striking 2018 The Nutcracker and the Mouse King; the exquisite George Balanchine production by the New York City Ballet (2011); and a 2018 concert performance of Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite by the Amsterdam's renowned Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra. Stage Access even offers 1997's jazz-infused Nutcracker Sweeties, featuring music by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn.

"Stage Access has gathered the best and most creatively exciting Nutcrackers from the past 30 years to make this holiday truly memorable for fans of classical music - and to bring them a new way to share the quintessential holiday experience with family and friends of all ages from the comfort of home," said Stage Access COO Tripp Hornick.

Also part of Stage Access's Nutcracker selection, which will be available only until December 31, are: The Bonn Ballet's 1991 staging; Staatsballett Berlin's production from 1999; Der Nussknacker (2011) by Staatskapelle Dresden; the Royal Ballet's 2017 production; and Casse-Noisette, performed in Paris by the Ballet Company of the National Opera of Ukraine in 2018.

Stage Access offers a free seven-day trial to all new viewers. Monthly, unlimited streaming memberships are just $7.99, or arts enthusiasts can subscribe for a full year for just $69.99. Stage Access is available across every major streaming platform - online, iOS, Android, AppleTV, Amazon Fire and Roku

Founded by hedge-fund innovator Bruce H. Lipnick, Stage Access is defining the performing arts in the digital era as the only company in North America that produces, distributes and licenses classical arts programming across multiple platforms. Its mission of Bringing the Stage to You is realized by. Stage Access not only streams thousands of hours of content it has acquired and licensed, it also produces acclaimed original programs, including Yo-Yo Ma: Six Solo Bach Cello Suites from the Odeon, Athens; and The 3 Tenors: From Caracalla to the World - The 30th Anniversary Documentary.

In addition, Stage Access has a theatrical relationship with IMAX, with whom it is releasing RenÃ©e Fleming's Cities That Sing: Paris and RenÃ©e Fleming's Cities That Sing: Venice in 2023.

For more information about Stage Access, please visit www.StageAccess.com.