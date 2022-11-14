Theo Von Comes to the Beacon Theatre in May 2023
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18 at 10:00AM.
Comedian Theo Von will perform for the first time at the Beacon Theatre on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00PM. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18 at 10:00AM.
The native Louisianian is currently touring his Return of the Rat Tour. In the spring of 2020, Von completed a two-year international tour with his Dark Arts Tour, with shows in America, Australia and Europe. His highly-anticipated second Netflix special "Regular People" is streaming now. Von accumulated millions of fans on his widely popular weekly podcasts "This Past Weekend" and "King and the Sting." In addition to hosting that duo of podcasts, Von is a favorite recurring guest on various other hit podcasts.
Tickets for the May 13, 2023 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18 at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Saturday, November 19 at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.
More Hot Stories For You
November 14, 2022
Top stories include reviews for Mike Birbiglia's The Old Man and the Pool, which opened on Broadway last night!
Darren Criss to Join HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH 24th Anniversary Parking Lot Tour in Los Angeles This Sunday
November 12, 2022
According to a post on Stephen Trask's Instagram stories, Darren Criss will be joining the Hedwig and the Angry Inch 24th Anniversary Parking Lot tour on Sunday, November 13 at Vulture Festival in Los Angeles. The performance will take place at The Hollywood Roosevelt.
Interview: Playwright Yilong Liu and Director Chay Yew Talk GOOD ENEMY At Minetta Lane Theatre
November 12, 2022
Audible Theater presents the world premiere production of Good Enemy. Read our interview with the show's author, Audible Theater Emerging Playwright Yilong Liu and its Obie Award-winning director, Chay Yew.
Photos & Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Visits New Billboard in Times Square
November 11, 2022
See photos and watch video of cast members from Broadway's Take Me Out taking a field trip to Times Square to see their brand new billboard!
OHIO STATE MURDERS Launches Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush Tickets
November 11, 2022
Preview performances for playwright Adrienne Kennedy’s Ohio State Murders begin Friday, November 11 on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available via digital lottery.