Theo Von Comes to the Beacon Theatre in May 2023

Comedian Theo Von will perform for the first time at the Beacon Theatre on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00PM. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18 at 10:00AM.



The native Louisianian is currently touring his Return of the Rat Tour. In the spring of 2020, Von completed a two-year international tour with his Dark Arts Tour, with shows in America, Australia and Europe. His highly-anticipated second Netflix special "Regular People" is streaming now. Von accumulated millions of fans on his widely popular weekly podcasts "This Past Weekend" and "King and the Sting." In addition to hosting that duo of podcasts, Von is a favorite recurring guest on various other hit podcasts.



Tickets for the May 13, 2023 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18 at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Saturday, November 19 at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.