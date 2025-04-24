Theatrical Rights Worldwide Acquires The Avett Brothers’ SWEPT AWAY

Swept Away on Broadway starred Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr., Tony Award nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall.
Theatrical Rights Worldwide has acquired Swept Away, written by John Logan with music from folk-rock group The Avett Brothers’ catalogue.
“To have made it to Broadway with Swept Away was an epic voyage and a success in its own right…Knowing that the show will now continue its journey to audiences across the world is more than what we could have dreamt,” said Scott Avett and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers. “We are grateful and honored to see this haunting story continue its transformation into something much larger and further reaching than we ever imagined over the many years we were writing these songs.”
Live on Broadway, Swept Away, with music & lyrics by The Avett Brothers, was a “spectacular” New York Times Critic’s Pick featuring a score from “The Avett Brothers at their best” (The Daily Beast), a book by Tony winner John Logan (Red, Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot).
