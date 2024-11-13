Photos: SWEPT AWAY on Broadway Featuring the Music of The Avett Brothers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new production photos have been released from the Broadway production of the new musical Swept Away, with music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers, ahead of its official opening at the Longacre Theatre on Tuesday, November 19. Check out the photos below!

Swept Away features a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, direction by Tony Award winnerMichael Mayer, and choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.

The Swept Away ensemble includes Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Chase Peacock, Tyrone L. Robinson, David Rowen and John Sygar. Swings include John Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla.

The Swept Away creative team includes Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning costume designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, music arranger & orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke,and casting director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid