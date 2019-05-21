Theatre And Improv Veterans Star In New Dungeons & Dragons Audio Adventure Podcast

Play+1 and Charging Moose Media announce Encounter Party!, an audio adventure governed by the rules of Dungeons & Dragons. Set inside the world of Ravnica from the popular game Magic: the Gathering, Encounter Party! takes five adventurers on an epic quest filled with mystery, intrigue, puzzles, and of course, Encounters.

The weekly podcast is hosted by Brian David Judkins (the artist behind the popular Ukiyo-pop art series), and features actors from across the country, including LA-based Andrew Krug (NY: Motherboard, 'Tis a Pity She's a Whore), Chicago-based Landree Fleming (Paramount, Drury Lane, TV: Chicago PD), Milwaukee-based Sarah Babe (Plot Points Podcast), and NY-based actors Eddie Cooper (Little Shop of Horrors with Jake Gyllenhaal, The Cradle Will Rock), and Ned Donovan (The Hunted: Encore, At the Table: A Play Reading Series).

With a focus on character and narrative, Encounter Party! blurs the line between an Actual Play show and an Audio Drama. Its story-driven editing means that everyone, from lifelong fans of D&D to complete newcomers, will enjoy this show. The first 10 episodes of Encounter Party! are available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, or wherever you listen to podcasts. The series has spent many weeks at or near the top of Apple Podcasts' "New & Noteworthy" charts for the Games & Hobbies category. Encounter Party! is currently on a mid-season break and will resume releasing new episodes shortly.

You can connect with the cast and team of Encounter Party! on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and interact directly with the team by joining their Facebook group, "The Encounter Party". You can also meet Brian David Judkins (Dungeon Master) in-person at conventions throughout the year. Find out where on the official Facebook page, or on their website at EncounterParty.com.

Play +1 is a new media and entertainment company dedicated to interactive digital projects and art instillations. In addition to coproducing Encounter Party!, they also manage both digital and in-person gallery events for acclaimed artist, Brian David Judkins, curating booth of his Ukiyo-pop and Pokiyo-e collections. Learn more about their tour dates at ukiyo-pop.com.

Charging Moose Media is a New York City-based digital content production company. Their award-winning rock musical, action comedy web series about NYC vampire slayers, The Hunted: Encore, placed #31 in the world, and #5 from the USA in the 2018 Web Series World Cup. Their first podcast, At the Table: A Play Reading Series features new plays from emerging playwrights produced as audio dramas with New York and Broadway actors. Learn more about them and check out more projects at ChargingMooseMedia.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You