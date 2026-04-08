Theater Resources Unlimited to Present TRU Audition Conference ACT26

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is continuing its month of programming for actors, known as the TRU Audition Conference for Theater 2026 (ACT26), a series of actor workshops and conversations about acting, leading to a weekend of auditions. Attend the workshops, starting with Tech Smart: Digital Audition Toolbox, and master the nuances of the virtual audition.

Then be seen by up to 40 theater companies, producers, writers, directors, agents, and casting directors in one 2-minute audition. Registration for ACT26 also includes the April 10 Community Gathering, the first of two conversations geared for Actors. Visit truonline.org/events/virtual-audition-conference-2026/ for more information and to register, or email TRUActors@gmail.com with questions. You must register to receive a link to this month of events. Registrations close April 22, 2026.

Community Gathering for Actors - Every Friday since lockdown, TRU has hosted our weekly Community Gatherings on Zoom, leading panel discussions with industry professionals. Two Fridays in the month of April will focus on actor related topics. Coming up this week:

Friday 4/10 - The Other Side of the Table: What Auditions Look Like to the People Who Do the Casting

In the room: Robin Carus, casting director; Jonathan Cerullo, director-choreographer; Helene Galek, casting director; Jim Kierstead, Tony winning Broadway producer (Hadestown, Pippin revival, Kinky Boots, The Inheritance); and Tamra Pica, casting director and indie producer. THIS IS FREE TO ALL ACTORS.

The April kickoff event was Meet the Coaches, conversations about aspects of the audition process. New registrants for ACT26 will be given access to a video of these invaluable conversations featuring 5 monolog coaches, 5 voice coaches, a career/life coach and a headshot photographer. You'll want to hear what they have to say.

Next up:

Tech Smart: Digital Audition Toolbox with producer/casting director Tamra Pica to guide you in the current tech requirements for a competitive audition - Monday April 13th

Virtual Audition Technique and Protocol on Thursday April 23 at 6pm, or Saturday April 25 at 2pm (your choice of dates) - Instructional Workshop with casting director Helene Galek

One-On-One Virtual Tech Check the week before the event

Audition Dates

Saturday & Sunday, May 2 and 3

Non-singing Auditions: Saturday 11:30-6PM

Singing Auditions: Sunday 11:30AM-6PM (you will be required to perform a monologue, too)

Confirmed Theaters: American Theater of Actors (ATA), Angry F*gs, Antonia Arts/Peekskill Players, Break A Leg Productions, Busted Trike Productions, Cool at Camp Musical LLC, Handmade Musicals, Hudson River Repertory, Jay Michaels Global Communications, Kairos Italy Theatre, The Ken Studio, Killing Kompany Dinner Theater, Marko Mako Productions, NTG Theater LLC, Nylon Fusion Theater Co., Pulse Theatre, Ripple Effect Artists, Sacred Ground Productions, Strongbox Theater, Theatre Beyond Broadway, TRU Voices Reading Series, ViOp Productions, vMHF Theatricals, Wildly Productive Productions, Woldews LLC, Write Act Repertory.

Confirmed Industry: agents Albert Bramante of Bramante Artists, Valerie Adami of SW Artists; casting director Helene Galek Casting; manager Bob Luke from Bob Luke Studios.

IT PAYS TO APPLY EARLY! The first 80 applicants are given priority acceptance and time assignments. After that, only TRU members and Equity members are automatically accepted; non-member applications will be passed in after the final submission date of April 22, subject to availability.

2025 companies we have invited: American Renaissance Theatre Co, Arts That Matter, Bantaaba Theatre, Blake Avenue Productions, Boomerang Theatre Co., Cooper Jordan Entertainment, CreateTheater Play Festival, Face to Face Films, Feldman Productions, Filmus Inc, Harlem Shakespeare Theatre, HME Productions, Inviting Developments, John DeSotelle Studio, MultiStages, Nuance Theatre Company, Osparations, Parity Productions, PCC Productions Inc., playwrights (Sam Affoumado, Mike Katona, Lee Roscoe), Rhymes Over Beats, Sanford Silver Productions, Theater in a Trunk, West Village Musical Theatre Festival.

2025 Industry they have invited back: agent Amy Lord of Eris Talent Agency; casting directors Sara Koch (Sara Koch Casting), and Scott Powers (Scott Powers Studios).