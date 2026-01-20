Midtown International Theatre Festival Extends Submission Deadline

The Midtown International Theatre Festival has extended its deadline until Friday, March 27 At over two-dozen productions and counting, the Midtown International Theatre Festival is extending its deadline until Friday, March 27 in order to reach its proposed goal of 40 productions.

Founder and Executive Producer John Chatterton, a pivotal figure in the off-off Broadway movement, is reigniting his groundbreaking theatrical event with ambitious plans for the largest independent theatre festival in history. With its burgeoning mainstage, short play festival, solo-show event, film festival, and gala events, the revived MITF promises a diverse and dynamic lineup of theatrical experiences.

﻿Visit HERE to apply

Chatterton has entered into agreements with the American Theatre of Actors to provide its entire complex of theatres to house the large-scale event and partnered with Jay Michaels Global Communications and Channel Indie to spearhead promotion and provide worldwide coverage of the event.

The original MITF, established in 2000 by Chatterton ran for 18 successful seasons before its hiatus in 2018. MITF quickly became a respected and highly visible platform for independent theatre, even pioneering a festival model of theater rental and shared box office revenue that continues to influence theatre festivals today.