Photos: DEATH OF A SALESMAN On Broadway Starring Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf

Production photos have been released for the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman, as the limited engagement has been extended by eight weeks and will now run through August 9.

The production, directed by Joe Mantello, began preview performances on March 6 and is set to officially open on April 9. The box office for the extended run is now open.

The newly released images offer a first look at the cast in Mantello’s staging of Arthur Miller’s classic drama, led by Nathan Lane as Willy Loman and Laurie Metcalf as Linda Loman. They are joined by Christopher Abbott, Ben Ahlers, Jonathan Cake, K. Todd Freeman, John Drea, Tasha Lawrence, Jake Silbermann, Michael Benjamin Washington, Joaquin Consuelos, Jake Termine, Karl Green, and Jack Falahee.

Additional casting includes Katherine Romans as Miss Forsythe, Mary Neely as Letta, and ensemble members Aidan Cazeau, Charlie Niccolini, Alexis Bronkovic, Erik Kilpatrick, and Brendan Donaldson.

The revival continues its Broadway run through August 9.