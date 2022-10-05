Theater Resources Unlimited To Host Community Gathering Via Zoom - Supporting The Arts, Artists And Self-Producers: The Players Theatre

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens.

Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership - to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 10/7 - Supporting the Arts, Artists and Self-Producers: The Players Theatre. In the room: Michael Sgouros, composer, percussionist and owner of The Players Theatre; and Brenda Bell, writer, producing artistic director Literally Alive Theatre and Be Bold Productions. Michael and Brenda administer The Players Theatre Self Producing Artist Residency Program, dedicated to helping original plays and musicals move on to an Off Broadway or New York run, and also run The Players Theatre Short Play Festival which gives playwrights and composers the opportunity to present new original material in an informal setting. They even pivoted during the COVID theater shutdown by opening Bravo's Book Nook to offer writers an outlet for their published (or self-published) plays. Also learn about The Players Theatre Collaborative, dedicated to help preserve and promote the growth of the performing arts in and around Greenwich Village. Hear the many ways The Players Theatre might support your career and creative growth.

