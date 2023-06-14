Theater Resources Unlimited Hosts TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom: What's New In The Post-Shutdown Tech World?

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Theater Resources Unlimited Hosts TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom: What's New In The Post-Shutdown Tech World?

Theater Resources Unlimited Hosts TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom: What's New In The Post-Shutdown Tech World?

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its third year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 150 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater adjusts to these post-COVID times. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

6/16 - What's New in the Post-Shutdown Tech World? Moderated by TRU board chair Sandy Silverberg. In the room: Tamra Pica and other technology specialists. Learn how technology has zoomed ahead since the start of Covid as well as learning about a very workable DIY setup for hybrid streaming. Visit https://truonline.org/events/whats-new-post-shutdown/ to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

6/23 - Theater in a Box: Unpacking the Tools Necessary for an off-Broadway Run. In the room: TRU board member John Lant, TRU Board Member and 17-time off-Broadway lead producer/director & showrunner specializes in consulting and the development of plays and musicals in NYC and LA. John will discuss the ins and outs of what you want, thought you knew but what you NEED TO KNOW to run a production. A general overview of what development producer's will be looking for and what questions you can be expected to answer if you are planning on self-producing or working with a producing development team.
Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2023 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.



RELATED STORIES

1
Ellis, Quansah-Breed, Welch to Lead DIANA: THE MUSICAL in Concert Photo
Ellis, Quansah-Breed, Welch to Lead DIANA: THE MUSICAL in Concert

DIANA: THE MUSICAL is headed to London this year! The concert production is coming to the Eventim Apollo on Monday 4 December. Learn more about who is starring, and how to attend, here!

2
Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Celebrates Its Tony Victory With An Anagram! Photo
Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Celebrates Its Tony Victory With An Anagram!

Kimberly Akimbo is the winner of the five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Musical. In their return to the stage following their Tony victory, the company celebrated with a very special anagram! See the video!

3
Photos: Tony Awards Fashion- See Who Turned Up And Turned It Out On Broadways Biggest Nigh Photo
Photos: Tony Awards Fashion- See Who Turned Up And Turned It Out On Broadway's Biggest Night!

See photos of your favorite fashionistas who turned up and turned it out for Broadway's biggest night!

4
Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Photo
Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023

Watch clips from The Public Theater's Gala on the Green 2023!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Celebrates Its Tony Victory With An Anagram!Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Celebrates Its Tony Victory With An Anagram!
Photos: See Sara Sheperd, Jackie Burns, Jarrod Spector & More in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The MunyPhotos: See Sara Sheperd, Jackie Burns, Jarrod Spector & More in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny
Julie Andrews, Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick to be Honored at Bay Street Theater GalaJulie Andrews, Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick to be Honored at Bay Street Theater Gala
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and NewarkMJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and Newark

Videos

Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' Video
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You