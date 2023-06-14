Theater Resources Unlimited Hosts TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom: What's New In The Post-Shutdown Tech World?

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its third year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 150 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater adjusts to these post-COVID times. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

6/16 - What's New in the Post-Shutdown Tech World? Moderated by TRU board chair Sandy Silverberg. In the room: Tamra Pica and other technology specialists. Learn how technology has zoomed ahead since the start of Covid as well as learning about a very workable DIY setup for hybrid streaming. Visit https://truonline.org/events/whats-new-post-shutdown/ to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

6/23 - Theater in a Box: Unpacking the Tools Necessary for an off-Broadway Run. In the room: TRU board member John Lant, TRU Board Member and 17-time off-Broadway lead producer/director & showrunner specializes in consulting and the development of plays and musicals in NYC and LA. John will discuss the ins and outs of what you want, thought you knew but what you NEED TO KNOW to run a production. A general overview of what development producer's will be looking for and what questions you can be expected to answer if you are planning on self-producing or working with a producing development team.

Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2023 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.