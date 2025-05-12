The Women’s Media Awards Set 20th Anniversary Ceremony, 2025 Honorees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, and Gloria Steinem, the Co-Founders of The WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER, have announced the honorees for the Women’s Media Center’s 20th Anniversary Women’s Media Awards to be held on Thursday, June 5th at the JW Marriott Essex House Hotel in New York City.

The WMC AWARDS are presented to outstanding leaders and champions for women in media and this event will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Women’s Media Center. Click here to buy tickets.

Geralyn White Dreyfous, Co-Founder of JOLT and Impact Partners, Chair and Co-Founder of the Utah Film Center, and Film Producer, will be honored with the WMC Pat Mitchell Lifetime Achievement Award.

S. Mitra Kalita, Author; Co-Founder and CEO of URL Media and Epicenter NYC, will be honored with the WMC Carol Jenkins Award.

Imani Perry, Henry A. Morss, Jr. and Elisabeth W. Morss Professor of Studies of Women, Gender, and Sexuality, and of African and American Studies; Carol K. Pforzheimer Professor, Harvard Radcliffe Institute, will be honored with the WMC Progressive Women’s Voices Impact Award.

Erica Smiley, Author and Executive Director of Jobs With Justice, will be honored with the WMC Progressive Women’s Voices IMPACT Award.

Jessica Valenti, Author, Writer, Activist, and Creator of Abortion, Every Day, will be honored with the WMC Progressive Women’s Voices IMPACT Award.

The Women’s Media Awards Co-Chairs are Loreen Arbus, Donna Deitch, Anne Kiehl Friedman, Mellody Hobson, Cindy Holland, Michelle Mercer & Bruce Golden, Pat Mitchell, Susan Pritzker, Sheryl Sandberg, Regina K. Scully, Mary & Steven Swig, Meredith Bluhm Wolf, and Sophia Yen. Proceeds from these awards support the work of the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER.

Past WMC honorees include Luvvie Ajayi, Yamiche Alcindor, Christiane Amanpour, Loreen Arbus, Amma Asante, Laura Bates, Samantha Bee, Ursula Burns, Aliyah Chavez, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Katie Couric, Donna Deitch, Abigail Disney, Jude Ellison S. Doyle, Mona Eltahawy, Lauren Embrey, Rahna Epting, America Ferrera, Jane Fonda, Jenice Fountain, Fatima Goss Graves, Mariska Hargitay, Maria Hinojosa, Cindy Holland, Sarah Hoye, Gwen Ifill and Judy Woodruff, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Weijia Jiang, Sheila C. Johnson, Dr. Nikole Hannah-Jones, Ashley Judd, Gayle King, Maria Teresa Kumar, Laura Ling and Lisa Ling, Dahlia Lithwick, Lara Logan, Eva Longoria, Zerlina Maxwell, Karen Lincoln Michel, Andrea Mitchell, Pat Mitchell, Samhita Mukhopadhyay, Rebecca Nagle, Martha Nelson, Soledad O’Brien, Salma Hayek Pinault, Elianne Ramos, Joy Reid, Robin Roberts, Loretta J. Ross, April Ryan, María Elena Salinas, Anita Sarkeesian, Regina K. Scully, Mary Thom, Marlo Thomas, Salamishah Tillet, Mariana Ardila Trujillo, Barbara Walters, Padmasree Warrior, Lindy West, Fredricka Whitfield, and Maggie Wilderotter.

About the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER (WMC):

Founded by Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, and Gloria Steinem, the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER (WMC) is a feminist organization that works for gender and racial inclusion, representation, and equality in media. The WMC mission is to make diverse women visible and powerful in the media.

WMC programs address unequal representation and misrepresentation of women in media through interconnected strategies to: 1) Research, document, and produce reports in the WMC Media Lab that highlight the status of women in U.S. media, equip activists with evidence, and create benchmarks to hold media accountable for sexist and racist coverage; 2) Train women leaders and experts to be effective in media and increase their thought leadership through WMC Progressive Women’s Voices and customized training and leadership programs; 3) Recruit and promote diverse women experts to the media through WMC SheSource; and 4) Investigate, report, and publish original online and on-air journalism to expand diverse women’s voices and representation.