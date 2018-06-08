2018 AWARDS SEASON
The Tony Awards Offer Student Rush Tickets

Jun. 8, 2018  

School's Out For Summer, and to celebrate the Tony Awards will be selling a limited number of student tickets! Tickets will be sold at a discounted rate of $106 per ticket, including a $6 facility charge. Limit is 2 tickets per student.

Tickets will become available on Saturday, June 9th and must be picked-up in person with a valid student ID at the Radio City Music Hall Box Office between the hours of 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, the evening will feature appearances by: Uzo Aduba, Christine Baranski, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Melissa Benoist, Erich Bergen, Rachel Bloom, Matt Bomer, Rachel Brosnahan, Tituss Burgess, Claire Danes, Jeff Daniels, Robert De Niro, Brandon Victor Dixon, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, Billy Joel, Patti LuPone, Tatiana Maslany, Katharine McPhee, Matthew Morrison, Carey Mulligan, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kelli O'Hara, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Bernadette Peters, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Washington, Ming-Na Wen, Marisa Jaret Winokur; Tony Nominees Tina Fey, John Leguizamo and Amy Schumer as well as Tony Award Lifetime Achievement recipients Andrew Lloyd Webber and Chita Rivera.

The Tony Awards have announced the show stopping numbers that will perform live at the 2018 Tony Awards. The high-energy evening will feature performances by the casts of the 2018 Tony Award-nominated shows "The Band's Visit," "Carousel," "Frozen," "Mean Girls," "My Fair Lady," "Once on This Island," "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical" and "SUMMER: The Donna SummerMusical." Also, the show will feature a special performance from the 2017 Tony Award-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen."

The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 10, 2018 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

