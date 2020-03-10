The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes THE INHERITANCE Star Samuel H. Levine

The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales: welcomes Samuel H. Levine of Broadway's The Inheritance. This Brooklyn, NY native is making his Broadway debut at 24, playing two different characters.

Samuel H. Levine is currently starring in The Inheritance on Broadway. He was last seen performing in The Inheritance's West End production - which won the Olivier Award for Best New Play. He's also just wrapped a currently untitled feature film opposite Jennifer Lawrence, and can even be seen on TV in the CBS productions of Instinct, Bull, and Elementary.

Samuel was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, not far from Broadway. But it wasn't until he found his way to the drama department at his public middle school that something about performing "just felt right." He went on to graduate from LaGuardia High School, and then headed west to attend California Institute of the Arts. He was only there two years, when upon landing his first professional job in NYC, he dropped out.

In this episode we talk about the two and a half year journey that The Inheritance has taken him on, the ability of theatre to create family, the importance of teaching and learning queer history, the rewards and challenges of play different characters in the same play, how he is preparing to let go of his characters, and what it's like to go fully nude on stage

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You