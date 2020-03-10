The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes THE INHERITANCE Star Samuel H. Levine
The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales: welcomes Samuel H. Levine of Broadway's The Inheritance. This Brooklyn, NY native is making his Broadway debut at 24, playing two different characters.
Samuel H. Levine is currently starring in The Inheritance on Broadway. He was last seen performing in The Inheritance's West End production - which won the Olivier Award for Best New Play. He's also just wrapped a currently untitled feature film opposite Jennifer Lawrence, and can even be seen on TV in the CBS productions of Instinct, Bull, and Elementary.
Samuel was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, not far from Broadway. But it wasn't until he found his way to the drama department at his public middle school that something about performing "just felt right." He went on to graduate from LaGuardia High School, and then headed west to attend California Institute of the Arts. He was only there two years, when upon landing his first professional job in NYC, he dropped out.
In this episode we talk about the two and a half year journey that The Inheritance has taken him on, the ability of theatre to create family, the importance of teaching and learning queer history, the rewards and challenges of play different characters in the same play, how he is preparing to let go of his characters, and what it's like to go fully nude on stage
Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon, have announced t... (read more)
WICKED is Holding an Open Casting Call, Seeking Fiyero and Fiyero Understudies for Broadway and National Tour
Wicked is seeking future Fiyero and Fiyero understudies for Broadway and the National Tour.... (read more)
Playwright Mart Crowley, Best Known For THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Has Died at 84
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright Mart Crowley, best known for writing the play The Boys in the Band, has passed away. He was 84.... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Four Original MEAN GIRLS Cast Members Say Goodbye to North Shore High
North Shore High School is getting ready to welcome a new class of students! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, four original company members of Me... (read more)
Debut of the Month: Meet Ezra Menas of JAGGED LITTLE PILL!
On December 5, 2019, Broadway officially got a little bit more ironic, when Jagged Little Pill opened at the Broadhurst Theatre. Based on the beloved ... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Rob McClure in Full Costume for MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Broadway!
Rob McClure took to Instagram this morning to post the first picture of himself in costume as Mrs. Doubtfire! Mrs. Doubtfire is officially in previews... (read more)