The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes Julia Hobsbawm, Social Health Expert

Our brains are actually hard wired to need theatre. How will the #BroadwayShutdown effect our mental and social health?

In an unprecedented move to help contain the spread of COVID-19, aka Coronavirus, Broadway has just gone dark for weeks. Julia Hobsbawm, a social health expert, entrepreneur, and author of a new book called The Simplicity Principle: Six Steps Towards Clarity in a Complex World, I felt the need to discuss the effect of this mandatory social distancing.

For people both on and off stage, Broadway and theatre in general feeds our social health, but without that outlet now, what can we do? How do we adapt? How do we use technology without getting sucked into it? As it relates to Broadway, the shutdown, and the Coronavirus, Julia and I tackle all of these questions and more... when at the end of the day, we find out that this simplicity and isolation may actually be a good thing.

The Theatre Podcast is a weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

