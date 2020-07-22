The TDF Costume Collection Rental Program Will Reopen on Tuesday, August 4

The Costume Collection Rental Program Will Reopen for Both In-Person and Mail-Order Services

TDF has announced that the TDF Costume Collection Rental Program will reopen for in-person and mail-order services on Tuesday, August 4.

"Because there are productions occurring around the country that are reinventing the experience of live theatre, including virtual shows, there continues to be interest in renting our costumes," said Stephen Cabral, Director of the TDF Costume Collection. "With new safety measures in place to maintain the health and well-being of our customers and staff, we decided now is the time to reopen our doors. It's important that our services be available as film and TV productions restart, and the demand for print and digital media projects increases. The TDF Costume Collection has been here for our customers for more than 40 years, and we will continue to be here, ready to serve, when needed."

In accordance with Governor Cuomo's Reopening New York Plan, the TDF Costume Collection will be reopening with restrictions in place to maintain the health and safety of their visitors and staff. They are working in partnership with their landlord Kaufman Astoria Studios (KAS) on many new protocols.

Here's an overview of the changes and guidelines they're implementing:

Appointments: All customers and visitors to the Costume Collection are now required to schedule an appointment made at least 24 hours in advance. (Limited number of spaces per day, as well as number of people -max of 2- per appointment.) These names with appointments will be given to KAS Security for admittance to the studio.

Hours: 9am-2pm Tuesday Wednesday Thursday, by appointment only.

Health Screenings: When arriving at the main studio entrance gate, KAS procedures include a Wellness Checkpoint with mandatory temperature check and digital signed questionnaire, as well as required face coverings at all times.

PPE: As stated above, all visitors are required to wear a mask or face coverings in order to enter the KAS back-lot, all KAS common areas AND at all times within the TDF Costume Collection.

Social Distancing: The customers will be asked and expected to maintain a distance of at least 6-feet from customers outside of their own party. Floor markings, stations and other newly implemented space configurations will aid in this process.

Rentals: Although most rental guidelines remain the same, they are now featuring "Contactless Checkout" and new mandatory dry cleaning rules of any item that leaves their facility, plus extended availability on their Mail Order Services as well as a new "Curbside Pick-up" option.

