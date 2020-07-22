The TDF Costume Collection Rental Program Will Reopen on Tuesday, August 4
The Costume Collection Rental Program Will Reopen for Both In-Person and Mail-Order Services
TDF has announced that the TDF Costume Collection Rental Program will reopen for in-person and mail-order services on Tuesday, August 4.
"Because there are productions occurring around the country that are reinventing the experience of live theatre, including virtual shows, there continues to be interest in renting our costumes," said Stephen Cabral, Director of the TDF Costume Collection. "With new safety measures in place to maintain the health and well-being of our customers and staff, we decided now is the time to reopen our doors. It's important that our services be available as film and TV productions restart, and the demand for print and digital media projects increases. The TDF Costume Collection has been here for our customers for more than 40 years, and we will continue to be here, ready to serve, when needed."
In accordance with Governor Cuomo's Reopening New York Plan, the TDF Costume Collection will be reopening with restrictions in place to maintain the health and safety of their visitors and staff. They are working in partnership with their landlord Kaufman Astoria Studios (KAS) on many new protocols.
Here's an overview of the changes and guidelines they're implementing:
Appointments: All customers and visitors to the Costume Collection are now required to schedule an appointment made at least 24 hours in advance. (Limited number of spaces per day, as well as number of people -max of 2- per appointment.) These names with appointments will be given to KAS Security for admittance to the studio.
Hours: 9am-2pm Tuesday Wednesday Thursday, by appointment only.
Health Screenings: When arriving at the main studio entrance gate, KAS procedures include a Wellness Checkpoint with mandatory temperature check and digital signed questionnaire, as well as required face coverings at all times.
PPE: As stated above, all visitors are required to wear a mask or face coverings in order to enter the KAS back-lot, all KAS common areas AND at all times within the TDF Costume Collection.
Social Distancing: The customers will be asked and expected to maintain a distance of at least 6-feet from customers outside of their own party. Floor markings, stations and other newly implemented space configurations will aid in this process.
Rentals: Although most rental guidelines remain the same, they are now featuring "Contactless Checkout" and new mandatory dry cleaning rules of any item that leaves their facility, plus extended availability on their Mail Order Services as well as a new "Curbside Pick-up" option.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Rosie O'Donnell Confirms She Will Play Mrs. Brice in FUNNY GIRL Revival
Rosie O'Donnell further confirmed the longstanding rumor that a revival of Funny Girl is coming to Broadway with Rosie in the role of Mrs. Brice, Fann...
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty Perform a Mashup of Songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty joined forces for an epic mashup of songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber!...
Federal Unemployment Supplement Could Be $200-$400 After July 31
Republican lawmakers are considering an additional stimulus package adding $200 to $400 per week to unemployment benefits after July 31. The lower fig...
Enter to Win a Virtual Dinner With Lin-Manuel and the Miranda Family
The 'HamilFan' series - part of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Raise Up fundraising campaign - is nearing its conclusion, but not without one more celebratory s...
'Broadway Sings For Joe Kennedy III' Concert Postponed After Stars Drop Out Due to Backlash
A previously announced fundraising concert was announced for Joe Kennedy III, which was set to feature Broadway stars including Sara Bareilles, Kelli ...
VIDEO: Josh Gad Says a BOOK OF MORMON Film Would Have to 'Adjust With the Times'
Josh Gad recently appeared on People's Couch Surfing series to chat with host Lola Ogunnaike about his new show Central Park and more!...