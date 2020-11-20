The Story Pirates Release VERY MERRY MADE-UP HOLIDAYS VOL. 1

Today, Story Pirates, renowned for celebrating the words and ideas of kids via their top-rated and award-winning podcast, shows, school workshops and various media, release a holiday recording like no other.

These are four new songs about favorite kinds of holidays, the ones made up by kids! Celebrate "Monster Day," "Diggy Day," "Hug an Alligator Day," and "Shmeep-Loo" by clicking the cover art below and streaming the songs on various music platforms (Amazon, Apple Music, Pandora and Spotify).

Here's the playlist:

1. Happy Monster Day (composed by Eli Bolin, idea by Sophie, age 11, UK)

2. Diggy Day (composed by Eric Gerson, idea by Morgan, age 10, UK)

3. Hug an Alligator Day (composed by Jack Mitchell, idea by Aiisa, age 9, California)

4. Schmeep Loo (composed by Ellen Winter, idea by Jonathan, age 10, Connecticut)

Kids everywhere are invited to submit their own story ideas. Learn more at storypirates.com, storypirateschangemakers.org, and on social media:

Twitter @storypirates

Instagram @storypirates

Facebook.com/storypirates

