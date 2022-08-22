Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Skivvies Will Return to Joe's Pub with Tovah Feldshuh, Morgan James, and More

The performance will take place on Monday, September 12.

Aug. 22, 2022  

On Monday, September 12 (9:30 PM), The Skivvies will continue their residency at Joe's Pub with special guests: Tovah Feldshuh, Morgan James, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Alysha Umphress, Tony Dalileo, Diane Phelan, Yael Reich, Chris Hlinka, and Emma Degerstedt.

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped-down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. The New York Times calls them "a hot musical comedy duo specializing in unexpected arrangements, incongruous mashups, and of course, highly toned displays of skin" and the Wall Street Journal says they're "smart, sophisticated...ingenious."

For tickets, visit Publictheater.org.

