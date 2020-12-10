The Shows Must Go On to Present GYPSY and RUTHLESS! This Week

The Shows Must Go On will present Gypsy and Ruthless! this week!

In Canada and the USA, Ruthless will be available to stream, starring Jason Gardner and Kim Maresca. Everywhere else, fans can catch Gypsy starring Imelda Staunton.

Both productions will be available for 48 hours beginning December 11.

Ruthless!

The camp cult classic from Joel Paley with music by Marvin Laird is filmed from London's West End following critical acclaim off-Broadway. Ruthless! The Musical famously spoofs Broadway musicals from Gypsy to Mame as well as iconic films including The Bad Seed and All About Eve. Talented eight year old Tina Denmark will do anything to play the lead in her school musical. Anything! As Tina discovers where her talent comes from, she shows us just what it takes to succeed... Premiering in 1992, the show is responsible for discovering young performers Britney Spears and Natalie Portman.

This production features Jason Gardiner (Dancing on Ice UK) as overbearing agent Sylvia St Croix who encourages Tina (Anya Evans) to pursue her dreams of a career in showbiz. Kim Maresca is Judy Denmark, 'Tina's Mother', the bland housewife who has 'absolutely no talent whatsoever', or does she...? Tracie Bennett (Follies) is Tina's grandmother, the famously spiky theatre critic Lita Encore, and Harriet Thorpe (Great Britain) is Tina's teacher and ex-actress Myrna Thorne.

Gypsy

One of Broadway's biggest smashes comes to life in 2015's stunning West End production of Arthur Laurents, Jule Styne, and Stephen Sondheim's eternally appealing musical, Gypsy.

Loosely based on the memoirs of world-renowned striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee , Gypsy follows the journey of the irrepressible Rose ( Imelda Staunton , Vera Drake), the mother to end all stage mothers, as she balances the challenges of parenthood with the joys and heartbreaks of a life in the world of show business.

Featuring a collection of songs that have grown to become American standards, including "Together (Wherever We Go), ", "Some People, ", "Let Me Entertain You, ", and "Everything's Comin' Up Roses, ", Gypsy is a true treasure of musical theatre... you'll have a real good time, yes sir!