The Second City to Debut Audio Series THIS MIGHT GET AWKWARD

Legendary comedy institution The Second City has launched their limited podcast series, featuring comedian Allison Reese and social scientist and host of “The Psychology Podcast”, Scott Barry Kaufman called This Might Get Awkward. In six episodes, the hosts will attempt to have productive conversations with polarizing public figures, along with social scientists who study our society's divide. The hosts will use the affirmative powers of the improvisational concept "Yes, And..." to communicate through differences across the political spectrum -- a skill set that seems to be sorely lacking these days. The first episode will debut on November 17 and will feature a conversation with criminal justice reform activist and author Amanda Knox.

Vice President of Creative Strategy, Innovation and Business Development at The Second City, Kelly Leonard previously shared "In improvisation, we teach the need to be free of judgement - judgement of self and judgement of others - in order to make something out of nothing. That's what this podcast is attempting to do. We don't need to sacrifice our morals or integrity to engage humans who may think differently than we do. More "Yes, And" and less "No, but."

Additional confirmed guests include clinical psychologist and author Caroline Fleck, political commentator and digital creator, Aaron Parnas, Congressional candidate Aaron Dimmock, reproductive activist Loretta Ross, and social psychologist Kurt Gray.

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improvisation and comedy, celebrating its 65th year in business in 2024. The Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad and artistic home for many of the funniest performers, writers, directors, and comedic minds on the planet. For decades The Second City's corporate education and entertainment arm, Second City Works, has supported global businesses using the same methods pioneered on its stages to drive individual growth and organizational improvement.