The Roundtable With Robert Bannon Welcomes Air Supply, Emma Hunton, Tamika Scott, and More This Week

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon, on The Broadway Podcast Network, has announced a full week of new shows to continue their launch as a leading voice in Art & Artists Conversations.

Monday 9/25- Air Supply Legend Graham Russell

Tuesday 9/26-Opening Night of "20 Seconds"

Wednesday 9/27-Lion King Star Jillian Paige Platero

Thursday 9/28- Xscape Member/R&B Diva Tamika Scott

Friday- 9/29- Star of "Married At First Sight" Expert Dr. Viviana Cole

Saturday- 9/30- NY Staples Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch

Sunday 10/1- Broadway Star Emma Hunton (Wicked)

"The Roundtable" podcast debuted on the network last week partnered by the YouTube Virtual Talk Show from which it originated with over 250+ hours of chats and over one million views! It is hosted by award-winning recording artist and actor Robert Bannon. Robert is an entertainer seen on SNL, The Real Housewives of NJ, and at venues such as 54 Below. His new live album "REWIND" is set for an October Release wherever music is heard.

To listen to "The Roundtable," visit BPN.fm/Roundtable or wherever you get your podcasts

To watch "The Roundtable" visit YouTube

