The Roundtable With Robert Bannon Welcomes Air Supply, Emma Hunton, Tamika Scott, and More This Week

By: Sep. 25, 2023

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon, on The Broadway Podcast Network, has announced a full week of new shows to continue their launch as a leading voice in Art & Artists Conversations.

Monday 9/25- Air Supply Legend Graham Russell

Tuesday 9/26-Opening Night of "20 Seconds"

Wednesday 9/27-Lion King Star Jillian Paige Platero

Thursday 9/28- Xscape Member/R&B Diva Tamika Scott

Friday- 9/29- Star of "Married At First Sight" Expert Dr. Viviana Cole

Saturday- 9/30- NY Staples Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch

Sunday 10/1- Broadway Star Emma Hunton (Wicked)

"The Roundtable" podcast debuted on the network last week partnered by the YouTube Virtual Talk Show from which it originated with over 250+ hours of chats and over one million views! It is hosted by award-winning recording artist and actor Robert Bannon. Robert is an entertainer seen on SNL, The Real Housewives of NJ, and at venues such as 54 Below. His new live album "REWIND" is set for an October Release wherever music is heard.

To listen to "The Roundtable," visit BPN.fm/Roundtable or wherever you get your podcasts

To watch "The Roundtable" visit YouTube

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premier digital storytelling destination for everyone, everywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts.

Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theatre from the best seats in the house.



