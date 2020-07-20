The Richard Tucker Music Foundation Removes Trustee for Racially-Charged Comments

The Richard Tucker Music Foundation announced the removal of trustee David N. Tucker from its board of directors on Monday evening following a backlash over racially-charged comments Tucker made on Facebook.

Mr. Tucker, the son of the foundation's namesake, came under fire this weekend after an online exchange with Black singers in which he disparaged social justice activists and praised Trump's response to ongoing protests against police brutality.

On Saturday, Tucker commented on a post made by Black soprano Julia Bullock, quoting Oregon protesters who said they had been detained by unidentified officers. Mr. Tucker responded to the post, writing, "Good. Get rid of these thugs and I don't care where you send them. They are a Pox on our society."

He continued, "About time someone tough will try to crush the mob before they destroy and kill more innocent people. Bravo to Trump to send in Federal troops."

After another performer chimed in, noting that the Foundation, which grants awards to young classical singers, had only awarded its top prize, the Richard Tucker Award, to one Black artist since its inception in 1978, Mr. Tucker wrote back, "pulling the race card is another convenient excuse to modify excellent standards of vocal artistry."

The backlash was swift with the Black Opera Alliance, issuing an an open letter to the board of the Foundation on Sunday calling for his removal and several past winners speaking out against his comments.

Jeffrey Manocherian, the foundation's chairman, and Barry Tucker, its president and another of Richard Tucker's sons, said in a statement, "The Richard Tucker Music Foundation condemns the hurtful and offensive comments made by one of our board members, David Tucker."

Read more at The New York Times.

