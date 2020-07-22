The Public's World Premiere Virtual Production of THE LINE Has Been Extended an Additional Four Weeks for Streaming

You Can Now Stream THE LINE Through Tuesday, September 1

The world premiere play THE LINE, which premiered live on July 8, has been extended an additional four weeks for on demand streaming through Tuesday, September 1 at 11:59pm est on The Public's YouTube.

It was originally scheduled to "close" on August 4. Directed by Jessica Blank and written by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, THE LINE has already been viewed over 28,000 times in all 50 states and in over 15 countries.

The company of THE LINE features Santino Fontana (David), Arjun Gupta (Vikram), John Ortiz (Oscar), Alison Pill (Jennifer), Nicholas Pinnock (Dwight), Jamey Sheridan (Ed), and Lorraine Toussaint (Sharon). THE LINE features original music composition by Aimee Mann and Jonathan Coulton produced by Michael Penn, and Janelle Caso serves as production stage manager.

THE LINE is a new play by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen created in the award-winning documentary style that brought you The Exonerated, Aftermath, and Coal Country. Crafted from firsthand interviews with New York City medical first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic, THE LINE cuts through the media and political noise to reveal the lived experiences of frontline medical workers in New York and their battle to save lives in a system built to serve the bottom line.

Photo credit: courtesy of The Public Theater

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You