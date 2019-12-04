The Public Theater Extends A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY Through Sunday, December 22

The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham) announced a second and final extension today for the New York revival of A Bright Room Called Day, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner. Directed by Oskar Eustis, this scorching new version of Kushner's first play began performances in the Anspacher Theater on Tuesday, October 29 with an official press opening on Monday, November 25. A Bright Room Called Day was originally scheduled to close on December 8, but has now been extended twice through Sunday, December 22.

The complete cast for A Bright Room Called Day features Linda Emond (Annabella Gotchling), Michael Esper (Vealtninc Husz), Grace Gummer (Paulinka Erdnuss), Jonathan Hadary (Xillah), Nikki M. James (Agnes Eggling), Crystal Lucas-Perry (Zillah), Nadine Malouf (Rosa Malek), Mark Margolis (Gottfried Swetts), Estelle Parsons (Die Älte), Danielle Skraastad (Understudy), Michael Urie (Gregor Bazwald), Kerry Warren (Understudy), and Max Woertendyke (Emil Traum). Beginning Saturday, December 14, Bill Heck will step into the role of Gregor Bazwald, with the exception of the performance on Saturday, December 14 at 7:00 p.m. He replaces Michael Urie, who departs the production due to scheduling conflicts with Grand Horizons.

Tony Kushner, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, reunites with longtime collaborator and Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis in a scorching new version of his first play, the prescient 1985 masterwork suggesting the possibility of the Reagan counter-revolution eventually giving rise to American fascism. Agnes, an actress in Weimar Germany, and her cadre of passionate, progressive friends, are torn between protest, escape, and survival as the world they knew crumbles around them. Her story is interrupted by an American woman enraged by the cruelty of the Reagan administration, and a new character, grappling with the anxiety, distraction, hope, and hopelessness of an artist facing the once unthinkable rise of authoritarianism in modern America. Funny, brilliant, and devastating, this new production of A Bright Room Called Day revisits an epic work that takes a piercing look at the vulnerability of American democracy, and demands to know: when the devil takes up residence in your country...will you act?

A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY features scenic design by David Rockwell; co-costume design by Susan Hilferty and Sarita Fellows; lighting design by John Torres; sound design by Bray Poor; projection design by Lucy Mackinnon; hair, wig, and makeup design by Tom Watson; and fight direction by Thomas Schall.

Tony Kushner's (Playwright) other plays include Angels in America; Caroline, or Change, a musical with composer Jeanine Tesori; and The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures. He is a recipient of the Pulitzer Prize, the Tony Award, and the Olivier Award among others. He wrote the screenplays for Steven Spielberg's Munich and Lincoln. In 2012, Kushner was awarded a National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama. He lives in Manhattan with his husband, Mark Harris.

Oskar Eustis (Director) has served as the artistic director of The Public Theater since 2005, after serving as the artistic director at Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, RI from 1994 to 2005. Throughout his career, Eustis has been dedicated to the development of new work that speaks to the great issues of our time and has worked with countless artists in pursuit of that aim, including Tony Kushner, Suzan-Lori Parks, David Henry Hwang, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Richard Nelson, Rinne Groff, Tarell Alvin McCraney, and Lisa Kron. He is currently a professor at New York University and has held professorships at UCLA, Middlebury College, and Brown University.

TICKET INFORMATION

A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY began performances in The Public's Anspacher Theater on Tuesday, October 29 and officially opened on Monday, November 25. Originally scheduled to close on December 8, with this second extension, the New York revival will now run through Sunday, December 22.

Public Theater Partner, Supporter, and full price single tickets can be accessed by calling (212) 967-7555, visiting publictheater.org, or in person at the Taub Box Office at The Public Theater at 425 Lafayette Street.

The performance schedule is Tuesday through Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The Audio Described performance will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7. The American Sign Language Interpreted performance will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8. For more information, please visit publictheater.org/accessibility.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You