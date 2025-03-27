The Prep to Host Open House at New York City Location

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Prep has announced an open house of its brand new, 3,000 ft two studios in New York’s historic Flatiron District. The event takes place on Saturday, March 29, from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM at 19 West 21st Street, Suite #504, New York, New York 10010.

This exciting new sister space to their Little Silver, New Jersey and Burbank, California locations represent a significant investment in the future of aspiring performers, offering a dynamic and inspiring environment for singers, actors, and all-around artists to hone their skills and reach their full potential. The Open House will provide a unique opportunity for prospective students, and parents to The Prep NY’s unparalleled approach to training.

“We’ve been incredibly excited and proud to serve the New York City community and provide a world-class training environment for aspiring artists," says Jessi Clayton, Co-Founder/Co-Owner of The Prep. "Our New York location is designed to inspire creativity, foster collaboration, and equip our students with the skills and confidence they need to thrive in the demanding world of performing arts.”

The Prep has been in business for nearly a decade starting with their New Jersey location and has coached thousands of talented students who have been seen in blockbuster movies, hit television shows, on Broadway stages and more.

Theresa Pittius, Co-Founder/Co-Owner of The Prep shares, “Opening a studio in New York City feels like a natural and exciting progression for us. It's a pivotal moment, marking a new chapter for The Prep, and we are eager to continue fostering talent and helping artists achieve their dreams.”

The Prep NY offers comprehensive training programs in camera acting technique for students of all ages and skill levels. Students can also prep individually written scene(s), rehearse with an experienced coach and scene partner, and get top grade professional footage.

Private in person and virtual coaching and taping options for Self Tapes, Audition Prep, Callback/Producer/Director Session Prep, Vocal Technique, Voiceover Technique & VO Coachings/Recording Sessions, Career Counseling and even Film Prep is also available. Professional Grade Self Tape and Voiceover Booths, Rehearsal Studios, Voiceover Booth (with Source Connect) and Zoom Callback Rooms are available for rental.

During the open house on March 29, ages 7 to 27 students are encouraged to try their new classes taught by talented Prep NY instructors.