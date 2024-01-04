The Paley Museum to Present Immersive Exhibit BEYOND THE BIG GAME Celebrating the Super Bowl

The Paley Museum will host its first-ever blockbuster exhibit celebrating the Super Bowl in partnership with the National Football League (NFL) and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Beyond the Big Game will immerse visitors into the experience of the Super Bowl like never before, and will open on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, and run through March 3, 2024, at The Paley Museum on 25 West 52nd Street.

Beyond the Big Game will feature the first-ever showcase of memorable Super Bowl commercials from the past 50 years. From heartwarming to thought-provoking, this collection will show why Super Bowl commercials continue to resonate with fans long after the Vince Lombardi Trophy is hoisted by the winning team. Some of the commercials featured include:

· Coca-Cola's Super Bowl XIV commercial "Hey Kid, Catch" featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers "Mean" Joe Greene bonding with a young fan, which is considered the first truly memorable ad to air during a Super Bowl.

· Apple's groundbreaking "1984" commercial from Super Bowl XVII, directed by Ridley Scott and influenced by the George Orwell novel, which became the standard against which all future Super Bowl commercials are measured.

· Nike's "Hare Jordan" commercial from Super Bowl XXVI, which teams up Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny on the basketball court, and inspired the 1996 film Space Jam.

· In 1989, Super Bowl XXIII featured the debut of Bud Bowl I, which was the first series of Super Bowl stop-motion commercials featuring Budweiser bottles facing off on the gridiron against Bud Light bottles. The Bud Bowl's Super Bowl campaign would continue throughout the 1990s.

Vistors to Beyond the Big Game will have the opportunity for unique and lasting photo moments with the storied Vince Lombardi Trophy and all 57 team rings from each championship-winning team, as well as The Weeknd's Halftime Show set from Super Bowl LV. There will also be rare artifacts on display including game balls and uniforms from past Super Bowl games on loan from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The exhibit will also feature over 150 photos of iconic, thrilling Super Bowl moments, screenings of some of the greatest Super Bowl plays and past Super Bowl games featuring those won by the New York Giants and Jets, Super Bowl Halftime Shows, as well as the historical and exciting showcase of memorable Super Bowl commercials.

The exhibit will kick off on Wednesday, January 17 at 6:30 pm, with a Grand Opening, Red-Carpet event: Kicking Off Super Bowl LVIII on CBS with THE NFL TODAY. This behind-the-scenes look at CBS Sports' upcoming broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII will feature CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus and the elite team of football legends from THE NFL TODAY who will share their favorite Super Bowl memories, including Phil Simms, former New York Giants quarterback and Super Bowl XXI MVP; Bill Cowher, Hall of Famer and Super Bowl-winning head coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers; Boomer Esiason, former NFL quarterback and 1988 NFL Most Valuable Player, who led the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII; and former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson, currently studio analyst for THE NFL TODAY and co-host, CBS Mornings. They will be joined by moderator Tracy Wolfson, lead reporter for NFL ON CBS.

"For over fifty years the Super Bowl has served as one of the biggest and most exciting global celebrations, and visitors to Beyond the Big Game will be treated to a thrilling Super Bowl showcase, featuring everything from iconic commercials to some of the game's most memorable moments," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We're honored to partner with the National Football League and the Pro Football Hall of Fame to present this unprecedented exhibit."

Football and gaming fans can partake in an EA Madden NFL 24 e-sports gaming tournament on Saturday, February 3, featuring prizes in the PaleyGX gaming studio. This state-of-the-art gaming studio features today's hottest games including Madden NFL 24.

Rounding out the family-friendly exhibit will be Super Bowl-themed arts & crafts, fun photos ops, and exciting interactive trivia.

For the full schedule of events and screenings please visit paleycenter.org.