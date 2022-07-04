Helen Hunt to Star in European Premiere of Jonathan Spector's EUREKA DAY

Today, The Old Vic and Sonia Friedman Productions announced that Helen Hunt will star in the European premiere of Eureka Day, Jonathan Spector's multi award-winning off-Broadway play, directed by Katy Rudd.

Academy, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Helen Hunt (As Good As It Gets, The Sessions, Mad About You) stars as Suzanne in this satire on the quest for consensus set against the backdrop of a mumps outbreak at a progressive private elementary school in California in 2017 - the central question of 'to vaccinate' or 'not to vaccinate' taking on a whole new meaning in a post-pandemic world.

Eureka Day will play from 06 September to 31 October 2022. Full casting and the creative team still to be announced.

Matthew Warchus, Artistic Director of The Old Vic, said: 'Following on from our enjoyable collaboration on The 47th earlier this year, I'm very happy to be working with Sonia Friedman again on this brilliantly wince-inducing, laugh-out-loud, timely and volatile satire. Written in 2017, incredibly, before the Covid pandemic, Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day is a very funny, clever and thought-provoking new play set amidst the panic of a highly contagious virus. I had the privilege of working with Helen Hunt almost 20 years ago on the Broadway transfer of Yasmina Reza's Life x 3 - it's truly a joy welcoming her to The Old Vic for this spectacular production.'

Photo Credit: John Russo