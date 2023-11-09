The New York Singing Teachers Great Coaches Series to Present Masterclass With Ms. Ann Baltz

Nov. 09, 2023

The New York Singing Teachers Great Coaches Series to Present Masterclass With Ms. Ann Baltz The New York Singing Teachers Great Coaches Series will present a masterclass with Ms. Ann Baltz, founder of Opera Works.

Opera Works offers cutting edge training programs for singer and teachers ,providing a unique holistic curriculum.

Event Details: 

Sunday December 3, 2023 3:30-5:30 PM (EST)

The National Opera Center (Scorca Hall)

330 Seventh Ave.(29th St.) 7th Fl.

New York City, NY

Admmision Free to NYSTA members and guests $15.00 donation for non-members

Visit: Click Here






