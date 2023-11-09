The New York Singing Teachers Great Coaches Series to Present Masterclass With Ms. Ann Baltz

Admission is free for NYSTA members. Don't miss this opportunity!
The New York Singing Teachers Great Coaches Series will present a masterclass with Ms. Ann Baltz, founder of Opera Works.
Opera Works offers cutting edge training programs for singer and teachers ,providing a unique holistic curriculum.
Sunday December 3, 2023 3:30-5:30 PM (EST)
The National Opera Center (Scorca Hall)
330 Seventh Ave.(29th St.) 7th Fl.
New York City, NY
Admmision Free to NYSTA members and guests $15.00 donation for non-members
Visit: Click Here
