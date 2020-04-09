The New York Philharmonic to Present Two Upcoming Broadcasts

The New York Philharmonic announces two upcoming Facebook broadcasts. Tonight (Thursday, April 9) at 7:30 p.m. EDT, the Philharmonic will rebroadcast the 1994 Live From Lincoln Center episode featuring an all-Beethoven program conducted by then Music Director Kurt Masur: the First Piano Concerto with Emanuel Ax, Fifth Symphony, and Leonore Overture No. 3. The stream will include an interview between Mr. Ax and Radio Host / Philharmonic Board Member Alec Baldwin, recently recorded in anticipation of this rebroadcast. Presented in partnership with Lincoln Center at Home, this will mark the first-ever Philharmonic Live From Lincoln Center performance rebroadcast on Facebook.

On Monday, April 13 at 12:00 p.m. EDT, the Philharmonic will broadcast the New York Premiere of Karen LeFrak's Sleepover at the Museum, featuring illustrations by David Bucs and narrator Jamie Bernstein.

These two broadcasts mark the fourth and fifth editions of past performances broadcast on Facebook, simulating the experience of a live concert to foster a sense of community among classical music fans worldwide.

New content is now available on NY Phil Plays On, the Philharmonic's portal for free digital content launched on March 23 to provide comfort and connection to millions of classical music fans worldwide. Highlights include the next installment of We Are NY Phil @ Home - musical messages from Philharmonic musicians - and the 2016 New York Premiere of Julia Adolphe's Unearth, Release, with Principal Viola Cynthia Phelps as soloist, conducted by Music Director Jaap van Zweden.

