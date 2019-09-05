The New York Coffee Festival Announces New Sponsors

The New York Coffee Festival, which is celebrating its 5th anniversary in the city that never sleeps, has announced a number of new sponsors for this year's event. The Festival is thrilled to be partnering with Kahlua and Absolut as the official alcohol sponsors of the Cold Brew Cocktail Bar and The Music Stage NYC 2019. It has also been announced that Almond Breeze will be official non-dairy sponsor, Art of Tea will be joining as the exclusive tea sponsor, and Waterwise will be the exclusive water filtration sponsor.



The Festival returns to the Metropolitan Pavilion from October 11th-13th, bringing coffee beginners and aficionados alike the best that New York has to offer in coffee, food, cocktails, live music, art, and more. For more information, please visit: www.newyorkcoffeefestival.com.



In addition to more than 125 innovative exhibitors, including Partner's Coffee Roasters, Devoción, Bluestone Lane, Think Coffee, Rishi Tea, Keep Cup, and more, the three-day festival will also feature the The Lab program with an exciting line-up of interactive demonstrations such as "Baristastainability" and "Spice Cupping With Dona," educational workshops, talks and tastings, the Coffee Music Project, and the Coffee Art Project, as well as:



- Roast Masters™ - North America , judged by a panel of leading industry figureheads, 30 of North America's most up-and-coming roasters will form the line-up, battling head-to-head for the coveted Roast Masters™ title. The competition, formed of three disciplines taking place over three days, showcases excellence in coffee roasting and espresso blending in a fast-paced, dynamic live setting. The Roast Masters area will also include a Brew Bar, where roasters will alternate to showcase their skills and brew coffee for the public. Contenders include Joe Coffee Company, Bolt Coffee, Café Integral, Elixr Coffee, Sweetleaf Coffee Roasters, and more.



-The Kitchen, this feature debuted at The Los Angeles Coffee Festival and proved to be one of the most popular elements of the event. Expect fiery demos, interactive workshops and compelling conversations lead by local culinary chefs.



-TheCold Brew Cocktail Bar is an exciting collaboration with Kahlua and Absolut Vodka, which will be serving a range of indulgent cold brew coffee cocktails.



-The Village, where attendees can discover innovative products, cutting edge brands and exciting new businesses. They'll be able to meet the personalities behind 2019's coolest local brands and small businesses, such as Sail Away Coffee Co., Mighty Oak, and Partake, in addition to catching inspiration from awesome technology, next-level apparel, and the freshest micro-roasters.



-Latte Art Live, with the world's best baristas set to pour the unimaginable with the help of La Marzocco, Almond Breeze, Battenkill Valley, Mahlkonig and Bluestone Lane. Expect a series of throw downs, showcases and hands-on workshops at The New York Coffee Festival.



-The Chocolate Factory, an area entirely dedicated to the art of chocolate making and chocolate tasting. Watch some of the best chocolatiers in the city temper chocolate in front of your very eyes and get ready to get your hands messy making your own truffles. Confirmed chocolatiers include Dandelion Chocolate, Fruition Chocolate Works, Markham & Fitz, The Swedish Cacao Company, and more.



This year's event will also be in conjunction with the New York's Best Barista competition. We're looking for a barista that is committed to excellence in coffee making and who goes above and beyond to make an impact in their community. New Yorkers will be invited to vote for their local barista and the winner will be announced at The New York Coffee Festival. The winning barista will receive a trip to The London Coffee Festival where they will be able to make coffee with London's top baristas. Those who vote will be entered for a chance to win tickets to The New York Coffee Festival.



In addition to offering delicious street food, coffee cocktails, live music and coffee-inspired art, 100% of profits are donated to Project Waterfall, partnering with NYC-based charity: water to deliver life-changing water projects in coffee-growing regions. Since 2011, Project Waterfall has raised over $1.5 million, bringing clean water to more than 50,000 people across seven countries. Find out more about Project Waterfall at projectwaterfall.org and charity: water at charitywater.org.



On this year's festival, Allegra Group CEO, Jeffrey Young shares, "We're thrilled to be celebrating five incredible years of The New York Coffee Festival. Since 2015, The Festival has brought together coffee lovers of all levels to enjoy unlimited free coffee tastings from local and international roasters, participate in innovative workshops and discover new products from inspiring brands. For 2019, we're delighted to bring back festival favorites like Latte Art Live and The Lab and launch exciting new features like the Roast Masters competition and The Kitchen, all for a great cause. With 100% of profits being donated to Project Waterfall, in partnership with charity: water, The New York Coffee Festival has already contributed more than $250,000 to the cause, with the aim to raise $100,000 from this year's event."



Tickets for The New York Coffee Festival are now on sale at: www.newyorkcoffeefestival.com, and are expected to sell out quickly. For coffee connoisseurs and foodies alike, this event is bound to give New Yorkers and global attendees a truly exciting break from the daily grind.





