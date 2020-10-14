Festival of Monologues will be presented on Monday, October 19 at 6:00 PM (EST).

The National Arts Club presents Festival of Monologues on Monday, October 19 at 6:00 PM (EST). This special performance takes place via live stream.

Seasoned writers with diverse sexual and ethnic perspectives present compelling, heartfelt first-person monologues in which they share surprising incidents about their own lives that reveal intimate truths about themselves. In so doing, they come upon unexpected revelations, sometimes startling, poignant, or life changing. This dynamic is one of the supreme joys of the monologue as a theatrical form.

Join them for these real-life works to which we can all relate. Among them are Middle Ground by David Masello, Camp Cook by Sarah Bracey White, and Earthbound by Paul Nawrocki.

Click here to register for free.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You