The NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project Announces 'Broadway Theater District' Theme

The NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project has announced the digital publication of its new curated theme, "Broadway Theater District." This new collection of over 40 sites celebrates the many LGBT individuals who have contributed their talents to New York City's theater history -- whether as a star with name in flashing lights on the marquee, or a member of the chorus line.



"As performers, directors, choreographers, scenic and costume designers, librettists, playwrights and more, LGBT individuals have made a significant, and disproportionate, impact on the Broadway stage," said Jay Shockley, co-director of the NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project. "Our new curated theme celebrates major figures and history-making productions over a century (1900-2000) of theater history. Certainly there are more that we could - and will continue - to add."

New York City has long been considered the leading American center for arts and culture, and the arts-especially theater-constitute one of New York's primary economic forces. Throughout the 20th century, the LGBT community has comprised a major group of those whose work has defined Broadway-even as the New York Legislature-enacted Wales Padlock Law (1927-1967) made it illegal for theaters to show plays that featured gay and lesbian characters (though some productions managed to get around this restriction).



This curated collection spotlights 42 surviving historic theaters on and around Broadway, from 41st to 54th Streets, with associations with major LGBT performers and creators. Research for this new theme has been supported, in part, by a grant from the Manhattan Community Awards Program, facilitated by the Office of Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.



Historic sites featured in the new "Broadway Theater District" include:





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You