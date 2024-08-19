The Music of HELL'S KITCHEN Will Be Heard During the U.S. Open

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The music of Alicia Keys’ Broadway Musical Hell’s Kitchen will be heard across channels and platforms during the three weeks of the US Open, thanks to a new partnership with the USTA and ESPN.

A custom remix of the song, “Kaleidoscope,” from Keys’ 13-time Tony-nominated musical, has been created for this year’s event. This remix will be featured in the US Open Manifesto Video, produced by longtime production partner Boomshot, and debut on Opening Night of the Main Draw, August 26. It will also be seen on broadcast, both on ESPN in the U.S. and in more than 200 countries across the globe, and in Arthur Ashe Stadium and the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center throughout the course of the two weeks of the Main Draw, through September 8.

The Manifesto Video is narrated by the 2024 Tony Award winner for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role in Hell’s Kitchen, Kecia Lewis. In addition, two-time Tony nominee and GRAMMY-nominated actress Shoshana Bean, who also stars inHell’s Kitchen, will perform the National Anthem on Opening night.

In addition to the manifesto video, ESPN will leverage the custom Kaleidoscope remix and footage from the USTA shoot featuring bucket drummers shot throughout New York City and on court in Arthur Ashe Stadium for their promotional campaign to drive tune-in of the 2024 US Open. ESPN Marketing is also using featured VO from Hell’s Kitchenactress Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis in the campaign.

Partnering with Hell’s Kitchen falls directly in line with both the 2024 US Open’s marketing campaign, “Spectacular Awaits” and theme, “Celebrating the Power of Tennis.” The USTA has made a concerted effort to reach new and different audiences with the goal of growing interest and increasing accessibility to the sport, which provides unparalleled health and wellness benefits.

The ESPN Marketing promotional campaign will launch on August 20 and will run across all linear, digital, social platforms through the 2024 US Open. The Kaleidoscope track will be integrated into ESPN Production through the tournament as well.

“Creating a breakthrough musical collaboration is a concept that we are incredibly excited to make a reality for the 2024 US Open,” said Nicole Kankam, Managing Director, Pro Tennis Marketing and Entertainment. “The ability to do so in partnership with ESPN, to truly extend this across broadcast and in-event at the US Open, is an amazing opportunity. And, to be able to feature the music of Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen, perfectly reflects the New York vibe and feel of our event.”

“We are thrilled to bring this unique collaboration to life for the 2024 US Open, said Rachel Epstein, VP Marketing, Live Sports and Audience Expansion, ESPN. “Collaborating with the USTA and the Hell’s Kitchen team to integrate ‘Kaleidoscope’ into our marketing efforts and broadcast allows us to elevate and celebrate all that is so powerful about the US Open – the electric tournament experience, the world-class tennis, and the unmatched vibrancy of the US Open’s home, New York City.”

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to team up with two iconic, landmark New York institutions, The US Open and Broadway in a first of its kind partnership,” said Alicia Keys, Lead Producer, Hell’s Kitchen. “We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the USTA and ESPN under the shared goal of reaching and inspiring new audiences and using the music of Hell’s Kitchen to create connections and celebrate the 2024 tournament.”

Hell’s Kitchen is currently playing at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre (225 West 45th Street) featuring a “powerhouse cast” (Variety) led by Tony Award® nominee Shoshana Bean, Tony Award® nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony Award® winner Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee and Tony Award® winner Maleah Joi Moon. HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award® nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award® nomineeKristoffer Diaz – and the music of Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits. Tickets for Hell’s Kitchen are available at HellsKitchen.com and Telecharge.com and can also be purchased at the Shubert Theatre box office.

The US Open, a three-week celebration of tennis, kicks off with US Open Fan Week, which begins Monday, Aug. 19 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 25, during which the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are free and open to the public. Fan Week includes the US Open Qualifying Tournament and numerous other events and activities. The Main Draw will take place beginning on Monday, Aug. 26, concluding with the Women's Singles Final on Saturday, Sept. 7, and the Men's Singles Final on Sunday, Sept. 8.