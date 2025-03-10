The Museum of Broadway Extends CRAFTING EXCELLENCE: BLACK STORYTELLERS OF BROADWAY

The exhibit will now run through April 20.
Guests will now have an extra month to experience Crafting Excellence: Black Storytellers of Broadway, which celebrates the work of Black storytellers of Broadway, past and present at The Museum of Broadway. The special exhibit, featuring Black playwrights, librettists, lyricists and composers playing an integral part on yesterday and today’s Broadway, will extend its limited run through April 20. The Museum of Broadway will also roll out a variety of special programming throughout March and April.
This week’s upcoming special events and workshops scheduled will include:
Presented by the Dramatists Guild Foundation (March 10)
Avenue Q Reunion Presented by Puppetry on Broadway (March 11)
Guests can now book individual tickets to The Museum of Broadway through December 31, 2025. Group bookings are also available for purchase. Full details can be found here. Entrance to the special exhibit is included in any ticket purchased to the Museum of Broadway and for museum members. Entrance to special events is free and first come, first serve with RSVP.
