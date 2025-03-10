The Museum of Broadway Extends CRAFTING EXCELLENCE: BLACK STORYTELLERS OF BROADWAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Guests will now have an extra month to experience Crafting Excellence: Black Storytellers of Broadway, which celebrates the work of Black storytellers of Broadway, past and present at The Museum of Broadway. The special exhibit, featuring Black playwrights, librettists, lyricists and composers playing an integral part on yesterday and today’s Broadway, will extend its limited run through April 20. The Museum of Broadway will also roll out a variety of special programming throughout March and April.

This week’s upcoming special events and workshops scheduled will include:

Between Playwrights: A Conversation with Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and Jocelyn Bioh