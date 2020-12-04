The Museum Of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial To The Holocaust Offers Two Book Talks And A Family Film Program

The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust will present three virtual programs streaming December 10-17 to connect audiences with Holocaust education and Jewish heritage from home.

The Museum will host two book talks featuring "Finding My Father" on December 10 and "Cilka's Journey" on December 17. Younger audiences and their families are invited to attend a screening and discussion of the short film "The Number on Great-Grandpa's Arm" on December 15. At each program, the authors and filmmaker will discuss their respective works with distinguished guests, including author Lois Lowry.

All events will stream live on Zoom and are free with a suggested donation of $10.

Finding My Father | Thursday, December 10 at 2:00 PM

Deborah Tannen, renowned linguist and #1 New York Times bestselling author, and Maureen Corrigan, book critic for NPR's Fresh Air and The Nicky and Jamie Grant Distinguished Professor of the Practice in Literary Criticism at Georgetown University, will discuss Tannen's book "Finding My Father: His Century-Long Journey from World War I Warsaw and My Quest to Follow."

In the memoir, Tannen pieces together the fascinating puzzle of her father's life. His journey from Warsaw's Hasidic community to New York City is an evocative Jewish story, one that reflects the tensions of the century in which he lived and challenges Tannen's assumptions about her family and herself.

Register for this event here.

Cilka's Journey | Thursday, December 17 at 7:00 PM

Lois Lowry, bestselling author of "The Giver" and "Number the Stars", will join Heather Morris, bestselling author of "The Tattooist of Auschwitz," for a conversation on Morris' new novel "Cilka's Journey." Based on a true story of love and resilience, "Cilka's Journey" presents the riveting tale of a 16-year-old girl in Auschwitz who ends up in a Siberian prison camp because of the choices she makes to survive. The novel raises profound questions about morality and survival.

Register for this event here.

The 2018 short HBO documentary "The Number on Great-Grandpa's Arm" was inspired by a question 10-year-old Elliott Saiontz asked his 90-year-old great-grandfather Jack Feldman about the number tattooed on his arm. This question sparked an intimate conversation about Jack's life that embraced happy memories of his childhood in Poland, the loss of his family, surviving Auschwitz, and finding a new life in America.

The film provides children with a gentle introduction to the Holocaust. The program will include a screening of the 19-minute film, followed by a live conversation between Elliott and his mother Stacey Saiontz (a Trustee of the Museum). Elliott and Stacey will conclude with a family candle-lighting for the sixth night of Hanukkah.

Register for this event here.

